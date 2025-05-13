A Blackpool woman and her autistic daughter have been left heartbroken after their beloved pet parrot Milo flew off yesterday.

Lisa Bailey, is calling on members of the public to help find African Grey parrot Milo who flew into Claremont Park yesterday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Have you seen Milo? | Lisa Bailey

She said: “My African Grey parrot flew off from FY3. We put him out in his cage yesterday like we always do so he can talk to the other birds and neighbours only yesterday it was a bit windy where we are as we are right next to 5 fields, the cage tipped over after rolling down the path scared Milo and he flew off.

“He was last seen in Claremont area yesterday on a roof but we couldn’t get him down. He then flew into Claremont Park.”

Milo's heartbroken family are now offering a reward for his return. | Lisa Bailey

The family are offering a reward if returned.

Lisa added: “We have a daughter with autism who is absolutely heartbroken. He is our family pet and is very well loved.”

If anyone spots Milo they can contact Lisa on: 07447 928555.