With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Tess, Molly and Patch.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Tess
Meet energetic ne-year-old Howard who is a male wire-haired lurcher. He is looking for his forever family to take him on plenty of journeys and adventures. He loves zoomies but is more than happy enough to put the brakes on them if there is some treats involved! Due to his size and boisterousness when playing and running, it is best that he only goes to a home with children of a secondary school age and above. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Tank
Tank is a two-year-old Great Dane cross aka big friendly giant. He is a super friendly boy and will happily greet anyone that comes his way. He is a real foodie and that works a treat with all his training - which by the way...he's smashing! He is looking for a home with with experience of large breeds and can live with children of secondary school age that are dog savvy and understand his size. He can live with a compatible dog, but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Dumpling
Dumpling is a gentle five-year-old male domestic shorthair. He is such an adorable 'Big Boi' who loves affection. Considering he was abandoned by his family he warms up quick to new people, He will hide at first but after this he is happy to get out and be the main character in the home. He loves food and will even try yours if you leave it unattended, he has become quite the cheeky lad! He is looking for a home with no other animals but can live with children of secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Minnie
Say hello to the lovely three-year-old Minnie who is a black and white domestic short hair. She loves human company and is very friendly on approach and really loves fuss and attention. When it comes to playing with toys, Minnie can be quite sassy. She can only have certain toys, as there is some she will try to eat! She would be best suited to a home with cat savvy children aged 10 and over and no other pets. Photo: RPSCA Preston
5. Molly
Molly is a friendly five-year-old domestic short hair who loves to be groomed. Despite being abandoned she is a confident cat who settled into cattery life quickly, enjoying all the attention from staff and volunteers as soon as she could get it! She is a very sweet girl who doesn't seem to be phased easily and takes everything in her stride. She can live with children of primary school age but no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
6. Patch
Patch is a lovely five-year-old domestic short hair who loves people. He is a very sweet boy who loves being petted and groomed and will often nudge your hands to tell you that he wants fuss! He can live with children of secondary school age, but no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
