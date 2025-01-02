Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bid to convert a former hotel in one of Blackpool's main holiday areas into bedsits has been thrown out by town hall planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application had sought permission for the change of use of the former Annakin House Hotel on Palatine Road into a 10 bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation) with each room designed for single occupancy.

The former Annakin House Hotel | Google Images

But town hall planners have refused the application on the grounds it went against council policies aimed at preventing empty holiday accommodation being converted for use as poor quality housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report setting out the decision, which was made using delegated powers, says: "There is already a significant oversupply of poor quality one person accommodation in the form of HMOs, bedsits and small flats in Blackpool, especially in the inner area where this property is located.

"This has resulted in an extremely dysfunctional and unbalanced housing supply, and led to a wide variety of social problems including high levels of poor health, crime, anti-social behaviour and unstable, fragmented communities with high levels of transience."

The report adds the scheme goes against policies in the town's Local Plan aimed at preventing more poor quality housing being provided.

It adds it is essential for inner neighbourhoods "to be a focus for housing and community growth, development and investment to prevent the transition of more hotels and guest houses to poor quality residential uses and to rebalance the housing market and make them attractive places to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This focus will help to attract new residents and create new sustainablecommunities, complementing efforts to regenerate the area."

The applicant ANVA had submitted a HMO management plan which stated the accommodation would have provided seven en-suite bedrooms, three bedrooms using a shared bathroom, and a single shared kitchen and living area.

It said tenants would be evicted if they did not comply with regulations aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour and noise.

Blackpool Council has received £90m of government funding for housing regeneration in the inner neighbourhoods of the town in bid to tackle the over-supply of poor accommodation.