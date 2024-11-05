Rogue landlords in Blackpool could face fines of up to £30,000 in future if they fail to provide adequate housing for their tenants.

Blackpool Council is set to introduce the fines as a civil penalty which would replace the current system whereby bad landlords are prosecuted through the courts.

The council's executive committee is being recommended to agree to the new enforcement approach when it meets on Monday November 11.

Luke Manwaring and Mary Thompson who reported damp in their home | Submit

Mary Thompson and Luke Manwaring, both 27, reported last month how their home in Erdington Road, Blackpool, had become riddled with damp. They said they were concerned about the impact on their two young children.

Local housing authorities have had the power to impose civil penalties since April 2017, with fines potentially rising to £30,000 depending on the severity of the offence.

Fines can be imposed on individuals and organisations, acting as or on behalf of private sector landlords as an alternative to prosecution for certain offences under the Housing Act 2004. Rent Repayment Orders have also been extended to cover a wider range of offences.

A report to the executive says: "Blackpool’s intelligence led, targeted approach to housing enforcement means the council is well placed to competently detect and investigate possible offences and, where appropriate, impose a civil penalty as an alternative to prosecution."

Situations where a fine could be imposed include failure to comply with an improvement notice, mismanagement of accommodation which is licensed as a HMO (housing in multiple occupation) and overcrowding.

All fines collected must be retained by the council and ring fenced for use by the housing enforcement team.

A £1.2m housing enforcement project in Blackpool recently found 500 properties in Blackpool would not meet the Decent Homes Standard with many suffering from mould or damp.

A scrutiny committee report published in July this year said 679 initial inspections were carried out as part of the project, and of those 454 inspections identified at least one Category 1 hazard, while in total there were 792 Category 1 hazards identified. Category 1 hazards include serious mould or damp, or issues such as dangerous stairs or electrical equipment.

The council has received £90m of government funding towards tackling poor housing conditions in inner areas where former holiday accommodation has been converted to permanent homes that are of poor quality.

Consultation is currently taking place into the project with the first phase due to focus on areas between Chapel Street and Rigby Road to Park Road, and the Promenade and Central Drive corridor, which form some of Blackpool’s most deprived areas.