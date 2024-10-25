Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool couple say they are deperately trying to find a new place to live because they fear their damp home will make the family ill.

Mary Thompson and Luke Manwaring, both 27, have lived in the rented four bedroom house on Erdington Road, off Central Drive, since late December last year.

The couple say the damp started to get worse earlier this year and at one stage thy were withholding rent in protest.

They say that issues has now been resolved but the damp, in the lounge and the bedroom in particular, has become too bad for them to live in.

Mary Thompson says her house in Blackpool is so damp she is worried about the wellbeing of her two young children | Submitted

The coupole have two children, Elijah-George, aged six, who has autism and is nion-verbal, and six month old Ronnie.

Mary, who says she has dramatucally lost weight with the worry, said: “I’m worried about the children most of all, I don’t think the house is safe for them.

“Elijah keeps touching the wall and trying to lock it and he’s playing with the upstairs window, which isn;t properly secure.

Luke Manwaring and Mary Thompson say damp os a serious issue in their home | Submit

“I’m worried sick about thi, and our youngest is still really little. What effect is it going to have on them?

“There are people living in private accommodation in Blackpool which is niot fit to live and when you have children it’s a huge worry.”

The couple say Blackpool social services, who help them with Elijah, have tried to help but they say they are not getting anywhere.

Luke added: “If this house could be properly repaired and the damp issued sorted we wouldn't mind staying at the house has potential.

“But so much work needs doing , we don’t feel we can stay here any longer.”

Reeds Rains Blackpool, the agents who arranged the accommodation with the private landlord, saiod they were not in a position to comment on the matter at this time.