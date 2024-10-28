Plans submitted to turn Blackpool Promenade diner into a grill and pizza restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council to turn a Promenade diner into a grill and pizza restaurant.

Lates Diner is set to become a new pizza and grill restaurant. Inset image credit: Ivan Torres on Unsplash | Google Maps & Ivan Torres on Unsplash

Last week two applications were submitted for 375 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6BH, which was previously home to Lates Diner.

The first application was for the display of one internally illuminated fascia sign and the second for the installation of new shop front.

The plans also include the replacement of windows at shop/restaurant front, to include proposed new automatic sliding doors, with new glazing on either side.

The application from reveals the proposed site’s class use is E (b), which is the sale of food and drink for consumption mostly on the premises.

Proposed drawings of the new signage then show the restaurant is named “naafÏah” with text beneath it’s title reading “GRILL & PIZZA”.

This sign, measuring 6100cm by 914cm, is black with orange writing.

Owner of Naafiah, Suhail Manjra, told the Gazette: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Naafiah to Blackpool! Opening a branch here feels like the perfect match, and we’re excited to bring our food to this vibrant community. Blackpool’s energy and unique character make it the perfect spot for us, and we can’t wait to share our dishes with both locals and visitors. Being part of Blackpool’s food scene is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to creating a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy great food together."

Examples of food served by Naafiah. | Naafiah

Planning drawings for the floorplan of the 376.10 square metres site show no internal changes will be made.

The plans also include no changes to car parking spaces, remaining at three.

Naafiah already has seven branches across Preston, East Lancashire and Bolton: you can find out more about the restaurant by checking out its website here.

You can read the full planning application on the Blackpool Council planning portal.