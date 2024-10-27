Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A luxury Blackpool hotel named Tripadvisor’s “Best of the Best” for three years in a row has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning 10-bedroom Fossil Tree Hotel on Queen’s Promenade Hotel is up for online auction with starting bids from £400,000.

The three-storey hotel occupies a prominent corner position next to the ‘Cliffs’ at Bispham, just 1.5 miles from Blackpool town centre and a half-mile from Bispham village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adults-only Fossil Tree was crowned UK’s Best Small Hotel in 2024, 2023 and 2022 by Trip Advisor, based on hundreds of five-star reviews from guests.

The Fossil Tree was crowned UK’s Best Small Hotel in 2024, 2023 and 2022 by Trip Advisor, based on hundreds of five-star reviews from guests. | Fossil Tree

It was also awarded Best Sea View Hotel and Guest House for the 4th successive year at this year’s Travel and Hospitality Awards, as well as placing 11th for best Small and Boutique Hotel in the UK.

“Rare opportunity”

Agents Kenricks, on behalf of Pattinson Auctions, say this is a “rare opportunity” for a buyer to purchase one of Blackpool’s most “stunning seafront hotels”.

It said: “The hotel is presented in immaculate order throughout including a stunning 2-bedroom private apartment spanning over 100 sq. m with outside space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every bedroom is well appointed, and each has a sea view. The hotel also boasts a sea view lounge and dining room.

“The hotel falls outside of the Blackpool Council Tourist Conservation area, which allows more planning flexibility for future development of the building.”

Fossil Tree

The agent adds: “All letting bedrooms have sea views, large flat screen TVs and room refreshments. The hotel is centrally heated and has double glazing.

“Solar panels are fitted to the roof generating additional income of £1,000 annually. L2 fire alarm is installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hotel is currently trading on 9 bedrooms only, as a lifestyle business and trade could be dramatically increased if desired.”

The three-storey hotel occupies a prominent corner position next to the ‘Cliffs’ at Bispham, just 1.5 miles from Blackpool town centre and a half-mile from Bispham village. | Fossil Tree

The Fossil Tree also benefits from car parking spaces for every room (including 7KWH charging point for electric vehicles), as well as an enclosed garden area to the rear with artificial lawn and seating.

Five-star reviews

The hotel boasts a five star rating on Tripadvisor with guests praising it as ‘fabulously homely’ and ‘the only place to stay for a wonderful break in Blackpool’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel boasts a five star rating on Tripadvisor with guests praising it as ‘fabulously homely’ and ‘the only place to stay for a wonderful break in Blackpool’ | Fossil Tree

Owner Chris Rinder and his wife Christine have run the business for six years and have completed a full refurbishment since purchasing the building.

“We didn’t think we would win this year, so this is amazing,” said Chris after the Fossil Tree was crowned Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels for a third year in a row.

“I think the key to being successful is a combination of a nice environment, alongside keeping the consistency of people’s high standards which constantly evolve every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That and the fact that we have really nice guests who take the time to leave us kind reviews.”

Dan Mitchell, Vice President and General Manager Hotels for Tripadvisor, said: “Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience.

“According to our Tripadvisor reviewers, each of the world’s best hotels caters to the traveller looking for accessible luxury and unique, tailored experiences.”