Plans submitted for new flats on Fleetwood high street, Lord Street
An application for 117 Lord Street was submitted last week for a “proposed change of use of first and second floors from office use to 2no. 2 bed dwellings (C3(a)), including steel staircase at rear elevation, rear ground floor WC extension and associated internal alterations.”
The building has largely been used as a travel agents over the years but it is currently vacant with the planning documents stating the site’s use as commerical offices ended in January this year.
According to the plan drawings, the two floors of offices will be turned into two separate two bed flats.
A combined kitchen and living room will be in place of the main office on each floor whilst the rest of the flat consists of one double bedroom, one single bedroom and one bathroom.
In his consultee response, Ian Heywood, the Conservation Officer for Wyre Officer said he had no obejctions to the proposed development, which lies within the Fleetwood Conservation Area.
Mr Heywood added: “The proposed alterations to the appearance of the building are almost entirely confined to the rear elevation, apart from a very minor amendment to the entrance arrangements, and as such would be largely hidden from view.
“In my view these changes would not materially affect the contribution that this building makes to the appearance of the conservation and as such that appearance would be preserved. It also follows therefore that the significance of the designated heritage asset would be sustained.”
You can read the full planning application and comment on it here.
