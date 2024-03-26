Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application for Unit 3 at Whitehills Business Park in Westby with Plumptons has been submitted for a “change of use to indoor golf centre, including bar and associated seating area, reception, waiting area and office accommodation.”

The planning application shows the 427 square metres site hopes to have four golf simulator rooms on the ground floor, alongside a bar featuring tables, sofas and a pool table; a waiting area; a kitchen and bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mezzanine floor will then have a fifth golf simulator room- which can also work as a function room-, three offices and a large classroom.

The indoor golf centre hopes to be staffed by five full time members of staff and three part-timers, with opening hours are proposed to be 10am until 10pm every day of the week.

Explaining the concept, the applicant, 48-year-old Ali Taylor from Blackpool told the Gazette: “I’m a golf coach currently based at Herons’ Reach [Golf Academy] and my passion is helping golfers get better. The way the weather has been for the last few years, outdoor golf has become non-existent or a bit more challenging during the winter months so I wanted to be able to provide a facility that is a lovely controlled environment with the best technology for golfers to get feedback about their golf so they can enjoy it and improve.

“From a selfish perspective, I want somewhere to be able to coach from that’s my facility, rather than being at somebody else’s facility and I want it to be a destination for people to go. So yes, they can come and practice indoors, but we want to have Sky Sports, TNT and whatever, so people can come and watch the golf, watch the football and just be somewhere that’s a really nice, friendly environment with great tech and availability but just the best customer service for the clients as well.”

Golf coach Ali Taylor (right) and a business partner have submitted an applicaiton for a new indoor golf centre at Whitehills Business Park. Credit: Klara Kulikova and BENCE BOROS on Unsplash/Black Tiger Creative

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the application was only validated by Fylde Council on March 19, Ali and his business partner had actually submitted it over a month prior, on February 6.

Father of two Ali commented: “[The council] wouldn’t validate it as they said it should be more of a town centre business so we had to get a sequential test done because we just felt for accessibility and car parking reasons the town centre was not suitable. People also want to bring their own golf clubs and walking through town centre with £4000 worth of golf clubs on your back is maybe not the best feeling and the sequential test has highlighted that Whitehills is the best place for us.

“So obviously we’re not guaranteed to get the planning application approved but we’re hoping the test leans well in our favour… The plan is if we don’t get it on Whitehills, we will look for somewhere else to do it because it is something I am passionate about doing and there were more indoor rounds of golf played last year than outdoor rounds of golf.”

Ali, who has been golfing since he was 14 and a professional since he was 21, added that he will take care of the coaching side of things whilst his business partner will take control of managing the business and customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The golf coach also clarified that whilst they “are going to be a golf simulator business where you can have a bit of food and drink rather than a bar with a simulator" everyone of all golfing experiences would be welcome.