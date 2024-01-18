Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (January 8 and January 14).

Across the Fylde, ten planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new holiday lodges, a new HMO (house in multiple occupancy) and changes to Lytham Market Hall amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Fylde planning applications Fylde planning applications validated between January 8 and January 14.

2 . 109-115 Chadwick Hotel, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1NP Application validated on Jan 8 for application to partially discharge condition 12 (boundary treatments) of planning permission 21/0712 in relation to treatment of northwest site boundary

3 . 17 The Leylands, The Lytham St Annes FY8 5QS Application validated on Jan 8 for formation of new pedestrian gated entrance within rear garden wall

4 . 12 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1JL Application validated on Jan 9 for change of use from an 8 bedroom dwelling (use class c3) to a 9 bedroom house in multiple occupation (use class sui generis) including installation of two double doorways to side elevation of rear outrigger to create bicycle store

5 . Mere Court Stud, Mythop Road, Weeton with Preese FY4 4XB Application validated on Jan 9 for change of use of land for siting 10 holiday lodges