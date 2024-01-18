Across the Fylde, ten planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new holiday lodges, a new HMO (house in multiple occupancy) and changes to Lytham Market Hall amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Fylde planning applications
Fylde planning applications validated between January 8 and January 14. Photo: Google Maps
2. 109-115 Chadwick Hotel, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1NP
Application validated on Jan 8 for application to partially discharge condition 12 (boundary treatments) of planning permission 21/0712 in relation to treatment of northwest site boundary Photo: Google Maps
3. 17 The Leylands, The Lytham St Annes FY8 5QS
Application validated on Jan 8 for formation of new pedestrian gated entrance within rear garden wall Photo: Google Maps
4. 12 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1JL
Application validated on Jan 9 for change of use from an 8 bedroom dwelling (use class c3) to a 9 bedroom house in multiple occupation (use class sui generis) including installation of two double doorways to side elevation of rear outrigger to create bicycle store Photo: Google Maps
5. Mere Court Stud, Mythop Road, Weeton with Preese FY4 4XB
Application validated on Jan 9 for change of use of land for siting 10 holiday lodges Photo: Google Maps
6. 76 Edwinstowe Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4BG
Application validated on Jan 10 for erection of replacement bay window and new canopy to front elevation, side extension to create porch and insertion of new first floor porthole window to roof space in front elevation Photo: Google Maps