Plans for a new Starbucks in Blackpool take a step forward as application submitted to Blackpool Council
Last week, an application was submitted to Blackpool Council for a Starbucks on the Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road.
The new application is to “display 6 Internally Illuminated fascia signs, 3 internally illuminted double sided totem signs, 3 internally illuminated directional signs, 4 LED menu board signs, 1 internally illuminated order canopy and 1 non-illuminated banner sign.” The planning documents, submitted by 23.5 Degrees which is Starbucks first UK franchised business partner, outline that the majority of these signs will have Starbucks logos on them.
The tallest sign is then proposed to be a 9 metres high totem pole, with the rest ranging from 0.2 metres high to 3.3 metres high.
The new Starbucks is part of a wider plan to upgrade the leisure park, formerly home to Blackpool’s Odean cinema, after it closed in June 2023.
Back in November, the Gazette reported how the park’s owners Austringer Capital Ltd had updated its planning application for the site, due to be renamed Bloomfield Central, to incorporate other developments including the new Starbucks drive-thru which is being built.
In February, Blackpool Council granted permission for alterations to the existing car parking layout and associated areas.
This included the reorganisation of spaces, the addition of six new EV charging spaces, the addition of a Drive-Thru lane to an existing restaurant unit (Unit 3, the former Frankie & Benny’s), amendments to an existing Drive Thru lane (Unit 5, the existing McDonalds), the installation of a pedestrian access ramp to Rigby Road and new landscaped areas.
The site is also already home to Club 3000 Bingo and Bannatyne’s Gym and Spa.
You can see the latest planning application regarding the Starbucks here.
