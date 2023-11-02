Fresh proposals have emerged as part of wider plans to upgrade a leisure park including Blackpool’s former Odeon cinema which closed in June this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Austringer Capital Ltd, which owns the site on Rigby Road, has updated its planning application to incorporate other developments including the new Starbucks drive-thru which is being built.

Planning permission is already being sought to convert the former cinema into a self-storage facility with food and drinks outlets at the front of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the Bloomfield Central site

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to strip out the interior of the 10-screen former multiplex has now been carried out.

Updated documents submitted to Blackpool Council set out proposed changes to the layout of the leisure park –⁠ due to be renamed Bloomfield Central –⁠ which also includes Club 3000 Bingo and Bannatyne’s Gym and Spa.

A split access to the existing drive-thru at the McDonald’s restaurant is proposed, as well as two new adjacent drive-thru lanes to serve the Starbucks and the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant, which is currently empty.

The area in front of the former Odeon would be reconfigured with six disabled parking bays and links to the new access roads, with loading bays at the rear to serve the proposed self-storage facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six electric vehicle charges are also proposed between Bannatynes and the Odeon building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents supporting the application say the changes will “breathe new life into the leisure park”.