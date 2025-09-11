Plan to fix Norcross roundabout avoids key issues, says campaigner

Proposed changes intended to fix a problem roundabout described as ‘dangerous’ will not alleviate the key issues, says a road campaigner.

Norcross Roundabout, which links busy Amounderness Way, Fleetwood Road South and Norcross Lane in Thornton, has attracted numerous complaints since it was redesigned five years ago.

National Highways, which oversees it, says it has taken issues on board and will implement the changes needed to improve things.

But a campaigner says they don’t address the problems.

The roundabout serves heavy traffic as the main link between traffic in the north part of the Fylde coast and the M55, via Amounderness Way. There is a huge volume of traffic at peak times, which leads to congestion.

The roundabout junction was redesigned as part of the A585 Norcross Improvement Scheme , with work starting in July 2019 and the altered highway being first open to public traffic on July 22, 2020.

What are the issues?

The project involved a £5 million investment by Highways England to transform the five-arm junction by constructing a new roundabout island, adding traffic lights, and improving crossing points for cyclists and pedestrians.

But the altered roundabout – with its new alignments of lanes and the introduction of traffic lights – soon became problematic, with drivers either getting confused by the layout or making dangerous manoeuvres to switch lanes.

There have been a number of accidents and drivers have also reported some frightening near misses as drivers jockey to get in the right lanes.

What they say

Road campaigner Mark Owens, from Thornton, said: “National Highways have avoided the issue of congestion which, sadly, is now a regular feature in the morning between 8 and 9 am.

“That’s three hours a day of massive congestion up to 3.3km in the morning and up to 3.74km in the afternoon.

“They could extend filter lanes on either side of the Norcross junction to allow a greater movement of traffic when the lights change.”

Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers says action needs to be taken, as the roundabout was “dangeorus”.

This week a spokesperson for National Highways said: “We are progressing changes to the road markings on the junction and a reduction in the speed limit on the northbound approach. This is currently with our designers, and we expect the changes to be completed this financial year.”

The £162m A585 Windy Harbour Bypass scheme, which was aimed at curbing chronic congestion, has also been criticised by some drivers for not properly solving that issue and creating confusion for some motorists with its new design close to the RiverWyre Hotel.

National Highways says the new bypass has proved effective in helping to ease congestion.