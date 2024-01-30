Phoenix Nights props all set to go under the hammer on Wednesday January 31
An Aladdin's cave of mementos from conedy series Phoenix Nights goes under the hammer this week - and interest in the collection is huge.
If you're a fan of cult sitcom Phoenix Nights you're in for a treat - nearly 30 original props from the show go under the hammer this week.
In all there are 27 lots up for auction, including ash trays, beers mats, posters, banners and plaques.
The comedy, starring Peter Kay and a cast of North West comedians and character actors, ran for two seasons on Channel 4 over 2001 and 2002.
And although it ended more than 20 years ago, fans regularly quote some of their favourite funny lines which live long in the memory.
The show was based around the staff who worked at a Bolton working men's club, The Phoenix Club, and some of the amateur entertainers who attended the club's talent show.
Peter Kay memorably played the main character, wheelchair-bound club boss Brian Potter, and the show also featured Paddy McGuiness, Dave Spikey and Ted Robbins as Brian's arch nemesis, villainous Den Perry.
Now fans who have watched the show again and again can get their hands on precious momentos, which became available for auction after they were discovered in a storage unit.
A huge billboard from the show, which advisers drivers to 'turn right and pull off into paradise' is expected to be one of the top sellers, with ab estmiated price of between £200 and £300. The auction begins on Wednesday (January 31) from 10am - including online - at Leyland auction house Warren and Wignall. Rob Sweeney, auction house boss, said: "There's been a huge amount of interest.
"Phoenix Nights was typical Northern humour, really, me and my mates always watched it and you could always relate to it.
"It will be really interesting to see how things go."