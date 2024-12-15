A petition has been launched to save a Lancashire sexual assault support charity from closure.

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse and rape in Lancashire, might soon be without a vital support service. Lancashire residents who have experienced the trauma of sexual violence, are at risk of being left to deal with the devastating impact of their experiences, all alone.

Trust House Lancashire, a specialist counselling and support service, may soon need to close its doors due to a significant shortfall in their funding. | Pexels

Trust House Lancashire, a specialist counselling and support service, may soon need to close its doors due to a significant shortfall in their funding. The Ministry of Justice has cut our funding, leaving us needing to raise £500,000 by 31st March 2025 to be able to keep our doors open.

The petition has been signed by 100 people in less than 24 hours, showing the strength of local support for Trust House - a specialist counselling and support service which faces closure due to funding cuts.

Steve Watt, who started the petition, said: “The Ministry of Justice has cut our funding, leaving us needing to raise £500,000 by 31st March 2025 to be able to keep our doors open.

“We receive approximately three new referrals per day, for clients aged from just four years old. Our work improves mental health by reducing self-harm, reducing suicidal thoughts, managing depression, managing anxiety and stress, improving sleep and reducing trauma symptoms such as flashbacks and panic attacks.

“These victims and survivors need our help, they need us to be here for them in their most desperate times of need.”

Deborah Mulligan, a supporter of Steve’s petition, added: “This is an essential service that does vital work in Lancashire.”

Since 2013, Trust House Lancashire has been providing specialist counselling and support services for survivors of rape and sexual abuse across Lancashire, with approximately three new referrals per-day, for clients aged from just four years old.

If you would like to sign the petition click HERE.