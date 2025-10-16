Zumba classes in Poulton-le-Fylde & Fleetwood attract top TV stars!

Fancy dancing the night away with the stars? Well Zumba classes in Poulton-le-Fylde and Fleetwood could offer you just that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born Dan Whiston is a well known figure across the Fylde Coast.

A professional ice skater - who started at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Ice Arena- he became a TV star when he featured in ITV’s Dancing On Ice between 2006-2014, and again in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Dan runs various businesses on the Fylde Coast, with business partner and fellow ice skater Karen Barber, including Thingamajiz in Poulton, Blackpool Thingamajigz Tots and a number of Subway restaurants.

The 48-year-old also holds a Zumba Class at The Crown Ballroom in Fleetwood every Tuesday and Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall every Thursday and this week, he revealed that he had not one but two famous guests with him for Tuesday’s class.

The first, Blackpool born actress Hayley Tamaddon, is a good friend of Dan- having first met aged 12, they got even closer when were paired together on Dancing On Ice back in 2010.

Former Coronation Street star Hayley is a frequent attendee of mate Dan’s classes but joining her this week was also fellow soap star Jane Danson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Hayley Tamaddon, Dan Whiston and Jane Danson. | @thedanwhiston on Instagaram

Jane, 46, is well known as the iconic Coronation Street character Leanne Batterby, a role she has played since 1997 (albiet with a four year break in the early 2000s.)

Taking to Instagram, the Bury local shared a picture of herself with Dan and Hayley at the Fleetwood Zumba class.

In the caption, she told her 148k followers: “Had such fun tonight with @thedanwhiston at his amazing Zumba class. Gorgeous to see @hayleysoraya - I wish I could dance like you ❤️ back to it tomorrow with the brilliant @bekki.elliott and Friday @jchianca_new for his fabulous diva fever ! I’m in awe of you all ! Thank you for getting me motivated 😁❤️”

Dan shared the same picture alongside the caption: “Zumba was even more special tonight that @hayleysoraya and @realjanedanson both made it 😍 what an amazing class everyone 🙏”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire interiors brand shares how you can channel The Traitors look in your home

In the comments under Janes post, Hayley wrote: “SO SO nice to see you and catch up.. we need a few more hours together! I’ll see you soon. Thanks for your hugs and mum chat.❤️❤️

Under Dan’s post, the former just said: “The best😍❤️”

If you want to join the fun and hopefully rub shoulders with some stars whilst doing so Dan’z Zumba classes in both Flettwood and Poulton-le-Fylde start at 6.15pm.

No booking is required, just turn up and pay £7 per person.