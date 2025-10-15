Lancashire interiors brand shares how you can channel The Traitors look in your home

As Celebrity Traitors UK is well underway, viewers are once again captivated by the show’s signature aesthetic, a moody, luxurious blend of old-world glamour and modern opulence. Now, Lancashire interiors brand Plumbs is showing how to bring that dramatic look home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire based firm Plumbs is sharing how you can channel The Traitors look at home | submit

With millions tuning in for the Celebrity Traitors UK launch, the series has once again cemented its status as a must-watch TV event and a surprising source of interior inspiration.

Whether viewers are “faithful” to their neutral tones or tempted to “betray” them with something bolder, Preston based firm Plumbs is inviting everyone to experiment with richer, more tactile styling this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the backdrop of a grand Scottish castle, Celebrity Traitors UK is defined by its rich colour palette, sumptuous fabrics and atmospheric styling.

Deep velvets, heritage patterns and statement silhouettes create an environment that feels both mysterious and indulgent - the perfect inspiration for cosy autumn interiors.

Plumbs says its made-to-measure service makes it easy to recreate the show’s cinematic feel at home, without needing a castle.

From plush velvet sofa covers in deep bottle green to dramatic jacquard curtains that add a sense of grandeur, the brand offers affordable ways to capture that opulent, character-filled aesthetic.

Read More Lancashire based EV charging platform set for huge growth following multi million pound investment

So what does the Lancashire firm suggest?

How to get the look according to Plumbs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play with depth – Introduce darker upholstery tones or a statement chair reupholstered in velvet to create drama

Layer your lighting – Combine warm lamps and low lighting for a cinematic feel

Add a touch of mystery – Patterned jacquards and heavy curtains can instantly give a space that castle-like cosiness

Reveal the best of your furniture – Plumbs reupholstery and made-to-measure covers allow you to refresh what’s underneath, bringing new life to much-loved furniture

Sophie Clark, Style Expert at Plumbs said: “Celebrity Traitors UK is as much a visual experience as it is an entertainment one, it’s all about rich tones, texture and atmosphere.

“We’re seeing more customers embrace those darker, moodier hues this season. Think claret reds, midnight blues and olive greens layered with natural wood and candlelight to create a sense of intrigue and warmth.”

Some of the suggested Plumbs products | Plumbs

From its own range, Plumbs suggests products such as the Ananas Rainforest Curtains, Peacock Ocean Curtains or Louisa Forest curtains.

For sofa covers, stylist Sophie Clark also highlights the Kupka Peacock, Glencoe Tartan or Cardinal Petrol,

All the mentioned items can be seen in the picture above.

View Plumbs’ full range yourself online here.

Their showroom is also located at Brookhouse Mill, Old Lancaster Lane, Preston, PR1 7PZ.