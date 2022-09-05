Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood's Lower Lighthouse during a previous Heritahe Weekend ever.

Every year in September, places across the country throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

Heritage Open Days provide the public with the chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free of charge.

Wyre Council will host a series of walks, talks and tours from Friday September 9 to Sunday September 18, and provide the chance for people to go inside some of the borough’s most beautiful buildings.

Historic Marsh Mill in Thornton can be visited during the Heritage Open Days event. Picture by Julian Brown 20/1

Visitors and locals alike are invited to come along to the free guided walks to learn more about local history, heritage and wildlife.

Among the sites included are Thornton’s Marsh Mill, as well as Fleetwood sites the Mount Pavilion, the Lower Lighthouse and Rossall Point Tower, which are all open over the weekend of September 17/18.

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall will also be available for special tours from Wednesday September 14 to Sunday September 18.

They’re completely free to enter and there’s no need to book.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council, said: “There’s so much for people to see and do during this year’s Heritage Open Day events.

"We are lucky to have lots of historical venues, theatres, parks and towns here in Wyre and I’d encourage everyone to discover something new about the wonderful borough they live in.”

There’s also a chance to take a guided walk around the tracks and fields of Garstang to discover 500 years of the town’s history, discover tales from towns past about the Wyre Estuary, or trace the route of Poulton’s railway system from 1840 to the present day on the Poulton railway heritage walk.

Head along to Wardleys Cottage Yard in Hambleton this Saturday (September 10) between 10am and 5pm to watch an archaeological dig to find out more about the old port there - and have the chance to ask the diggers lots of questions.

Opening dates and times vary for each venue and event.