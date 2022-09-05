Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 20 firefighters and six engines tackled the fire at a former hotel in Tyldesley Road, next to Home Bargains, shortly before 6am on Saturday, August 27.

Nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as the blaze engulfed three floors and risked spreading to neighbouring properties.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in Blackpool

Today (Monday, September 5), Lancashire Police have confirmed the fire is being treated as arson. The force is now appealing for witnesses and footage.

DC Dan Knowles from Blackpool CID said: “We would like to ask anyone who saw anybody either entering or leaving the building in the early hours of August 27 to contact us with any information which they may have.

Firefighters battle the blaze at a derelict former hotel in Lytham Road, Blackpool on August 27

"I would also ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which would assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible.”

You can contact police with information by calling 101, quoting log number 0351 of August 27, 2022 or emailing [email protected]