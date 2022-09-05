Arson investigation under way after blaze at former Blackpool hotel
An arson investigation is under way after a fire at a derelict hotel in Blackpool.
More than 20 firefighters and six engines tackled the fire at a former hotel in Tyldesley Road, next to Home Bargains, shortly before 6am on Saturday, August 27.
Nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as the blaze engulfed three floors and risked spreading to neighbouring properties.
Fortunately, nobody was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.
Today (Monday, September 5), Lancashire Police have confirmed the fire is being treated as arson. The force is now appealing for witnesses and footage.
You can find more pictures from the scene in our photo gallery here.
DC Dan Knowles from Blackpool CID said: “We would like to ask anyone who saw anybody either entering or leaving the building in the early hours of August 27 to contact us with any information which they may have.