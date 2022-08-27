Blackpool fire: Pictures from the scene as firefighters tackle a blaze at a derelict building early this morning
These were the scenes this morning (Saturday) as firefighters battled to put out a large fire at a derelict building in Blackpool.
By Jon Peake
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 9:26 am
Updated
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:33 am
The blaze broke out inside a derelict building opposite the Home Bargains store in Tyldesley Road at approximately 6.50am.
Residents were promptly evacuated from nearby homes as firefighters tackled the flames.
