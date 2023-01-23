Activities as varied as boxing and drama are being looked at ways to draw young people out of trouble and make them look at their behaviour in a different way.

In recent years there have been on-going incidents of vandalism and harassment by groups of young people across the different communities of the borough.

In one notable incident in December 2021, a police patrol car came under attack by youths in Fleetwood as officers arrived to investigate an incident.

Wyre Council has set up a group to look at anti-social behaviour problems in Wyre

There were also a number of complaints about a large group of youths causing nuisance problems in the Cleveleys area, including theft from cars.

In response to such incidents, last week the Youth Anti-Social Behaviour in Wyre Task Group produced a final report recommending ways of trying to tackle continuing issues in parts of the borough.

They include working more closely with schools to discuss the council’s role with youth ASB, and looking into which external organisations could work with schools and fund drama productions about topics such as ASB.

Another proposal is to look at external funding for activities such as an existing boxing project in Fleetwood - and other activities with more universal appeal.

It would also look at the best ways for residents to report incidents of ASB, as well as providing councillors with a guide on reporting ASB to relevant authorities.

Coun Roger Berry, neighbourhood services and community safety portfolio holder, said: “It is important that ASB is reported to the police using the 101 call line or the online reporting system and that, in addition and not instead, residents could report ASB to the council.”

It was also recommended that the Overview and Scrutiny Committee review the implementation of the recommendations agreed by Cabinet after 12 months.

However, Coun Berry said the Cabinet could not accept the proposed formation of a Wyre Council Youth Forum, as it raised to many wider issues.