22-year-old man arrested after large cannabis grow containing over 1000 plants is found in Thornton

As a result of community intelligence, officers from Wyre’s Response policing team gained entry to an industrial estate building, Lancashire Police have confirmed today, January 20.

Upon entry officers found close to 1,200 cannabis plants, which have now been recovered. Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed.

A 22-year-old-male was arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug (class B cannabis) after trying to flee from officers.

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “This is a fantastic result for team West.

“This was a significant grow, and it is thanks to community intelligence that we were able to dismantle this cultivation. This again demonstrates that we are completely committed to tackling organised criminal activity and act on any concerns that you have.

“You can report to us by calling 101, online via our website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.