Antonio Wheeler, 33, of no fixed abode appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court on December 26 2023.

At court he admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Blackpool Magistrates Court on June 17 2022 as he had failed to maintain contact with his responsible officer between November 2 and November 4, being out of contact, of no fixed abode and his whereabouts were unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonio Wheeler appeared at Preston Magistrate's Court (pictured above) on December 26 2022.

The suspended sentence had been ordered back in June in relation to an assault offence.