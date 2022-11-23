Coun Henderson, who has been a council member for Poulton’s Breck ward for 16 years, will be standing down as Leader from November 30.

He has been Wyre’s Leader since December 2017, succeeding Peter Gibson, and throughout this time has served as both a member and the Chairman of the Planning Committee and as Portfolio Holder for Street Scene and Open Spaces.

Coun Henderson followed his late mother Lily Henderson MBE into politics, after she served for Blackpool Council for 40 years.

Coun David Henderson is stepping down as Leader of Wyre Council

He said: “It has been an absolute honour to be Leader of Wyre Council especially throughout the recent very turbulent times of the pandemic.”

“Things have certainly changed over the last five years and like everyone else I have had to adapt, there was a time when the only thing I knew about Microsoft Teams was how to spell it!

"It is now my time to step down and give someone else the opportunity to take over the running of this wonderful council.

Wyre Civic Centre, Poulton

"I would like to thank all the councillors and staff who have supported me.”

Wyre’s Conservative group has elected Coun Michael Vincent as the new group Leader with effect fro November 29.

At a meeting of full council on December 1, the Conservative group will state its nomination for Councillor Vincent to become the new Leader of Wyre Council, and all members of the council will vote on the nomination.

Councillor Vincent, who is currently Deputy Leader and Resources Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council, said: “David has set a very high standard to follow.

"He has steered the council through the pandemic and has led on the recovery since, all whilst ensuring we deliver excellent public services.”

Councillor Henderson will remain a Wyre councillor and will take up the position of Resources Portfolio Holder in the cabinet.

Garry Payne, Chief Executive of Wyre Council added, “Over the past five years it has been a pleasure working with David.

