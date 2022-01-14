World Horse Welfare Penny Farm celebrates record-breaking year for rehoming

The charity, on Preston New Road, Blackpool, rehomed 87 ponies in 2021, continuing a trend of increased interest in animal adoption since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Zoe Clifford, Penny Farm's visitor centre officer, said: "During the pandemic, a lot of people reassessed where they were and there was quite a lot more interest in people having more leisure time, and that has probably contributed. At the same time, it has always been the case that the rehoming scheme is not taken for granted. When we rehome, we're not trying to sell off a pony, we're trying to match up the right pony with the right person.

"We spend a lot of effort so there's that confidence in our rehoming process.

"People also understand now thatnot only are they giving a pony a better life, they are freeing up space we need to help other ponies.

"Generally, all our ponies come to us in a poor state. They're nearly always emaciated, with worms and overgrown feet.

"It's difficult to say goodbye as during the time they're here we do get very attached, but we know they are going to a one to one home where they can get all the attention they will possibly need. It's nice knowing we have done our job, made the horses better and seen them off to a good life."

In total, World Horse Welfare rehomed 378 horses and ponies through its Blackpool, Aberdeen, Norfolk and Somerset farms during 2021.

This smashes the charity's previous record of 357 in 2020, and continues a positive trend of more people offering horses and ponies a new home and a new life.

Tony Tyler, deputy Chief Executive at World Horse Welfare said: “It is our aim to rehome all the horses and ponies that come into our care once they are fit and ready. Each one that is rehomed helps two horses as it releases a space at our farms for another equine in need but none of this could happen without our incredible rehomers who offer them a vital second chance.

“Anyone rehoming one of our horses or ponies not only receives the full honest facts about them and a lifetime of support, but the rewards of knowing that they are giving that horse perhaps its first ever loving home - while making space for another vulnerable horse to receive the care it needs.”