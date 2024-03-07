World Book Day part 2: 29 pictures of the best costumes from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

It's World Book Day which means children up and down the Fylde Coast have spent the day dressed as their favourite book characters!

By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Mar 2024, 18:47 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 19:16 GMT

This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's fabulous costumes and they did not disappoint.

In fact we received so many great pictures - over 300 - that we have had to make two photo galleries to show them all off.

You can see part one of the World Book Day gallery here but look below at even more of the amazing costumes from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Are you in need of some new books for you or your little one, here is our guide to the best bookshops in Lancashire.

L to R: Oscar as Peter Rabbit, Cassius age 3 as Woody and Olivia age 8 as Wednesday Addams

1. Oscar, Cassius and Olivia

L to R: Oscar as Peter Rabbit, Cassius age 3 as Woody and Olivia age 8 as Wednesday Addams

Photo Sales
L: Harry age 17 months as Winnie the Pooh. Right: Roman as Elmer the elephant

2. Harry and Roman

L: Harry age 17 months as Winnie the Pooh. Right: Roman as Elmer the elephant

Photo Sales
L: Thing 1 and Thing 2. R: Stanley age 8 as Gandalf and Beatrice age 5 as Dorothy

3. 'Thing 1', 'Thing 2', Stanley and Beatrice

L: Thing 1 and Thing 2. R: Stanley age 8 as Gandalf and Beatrice age 5 as Dorothy

Photo Sales
L: Willow age 4 as Matilda. R: Bella-Rose as Belle

4. Willow and Bella-Rose

L: Willow age 4 as Matilda. R: Bella-Rose as Belle

Photo Sales
L: Jamie age 8 as The BFG. R: Daisy age 5 as Goldilocks

5. Jamie and Daisy

L: Jamie age 8 as The BFG. R: Daisy age 5 as Goldilocks

Photo Sales
L: Axel age 15 months as Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. R: A 6-year-old Elmer the Elephant and 4 month-old Hungry Caterpillar

6. Axel, 'Elmer the Elephant' and 'Hungry Caterpillar'

L: Axel age 15 months as Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. R: A 6-year-old Elmer the Elephant and 4 month-old Hungry Caterpillar

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeWorld Book DayBooksLancashire