This morning, we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to share their little one's fabulous costumes and they did not disappoint.

In fact we received so many great pictures - over 300 - that we have had to make two photo galleries to show them all off.

You can see part one of the World Book Day gallery here but look below at even more of the amazing costumes from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre...

1 . Oscar, Cassius and Olivia L to R: Oscar as Peter Rabbit, Cassius age 3 as Woody and Olivia age 8 as Wednesday Addams Photo Sales

2 . Harry and Roman L: Harry age 17 months as Winnie the Pooh. Right: Roman as Elmer the elephant Photo Sales

3 . 'Thing 1', 'Thing 2', Stanley and Beatrice L: Thing 1 and Thing 2. R: Stanley age 8 as Gandalf and Beatrice age 5 as Dorothy Photo Sales

4 . Willow and Bella-Rose L: Willow age 4 as Matilda. R: Bella-Rose as Belle Photo Sales

5 . Jamie and Daisy L: Jamie age 8 as The BFG. R: Daisy age 5 as Goldilocks Photo Sales