World Book Day: 15 best book shops in Lancashire according to customers

It's World Book Day tomorrow, and if you or your little ones are in need of some new books to dive into, we've got you covered...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:05 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 14:05 GMT

Lancashire is lucky to have many bookstores to choose from but we scoured online reviews to find out which ones are the most popular with readers!

Using Google Reviews, we have collected the fifteen book shops from across the country which have a rating of 4.5 or higher.

So take a look below at the best book shops in Lancashire according to customers...

For some World Book Day outfit inspirations, click here.

According to Google Reviews

1. Best book shops in Lancashire

According to Google Reviews

Photo Sales
68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED. Rated 5 stars on Google

2. Halewood & Sons

68 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED. Rated 5 stars on Google

Photo Sales
73 Wellington Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1BX. Rated 5 stars on Google

3. St Catherine's Hospice Ashton Book Shop

73 Wellington Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1BX. Rated 5 stars on Google

Photo Sales
Hillock Farm, Northcote Rd, Old Langho Rd, Blackburn BB6 8BD. Rated 5 stars on Google

4. Richard Thornton Books

Hillock Farm, Northcote Rd, Old Langho Rd, Blackburn BB6 8BD. Rated 5 stars on Google

Photo Sales
2 Gillibrand St, Chorley PR7 2EJ. Rated 4.9 stars on Google

5. ebb & flo bookshop

2 Gillibrand St, Chorley PR7 2EJ. Rated 4.9 stars on Google

Photo Sales
Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY. Rated 4.9 stars on Google

6. 10 of Those

Tomlinson Rd, Leyland PR25 2DY. Rated 4.9 stars on Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:World Book DayLancashire