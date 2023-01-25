The green light for more than £1.7M worth of capital spend has allowed the first phase of work to begin as part of a major investment programme. The Galleon Bar is undergoing a transformation, the first in 40 years, with a full new bar re-fit to accommodate more staff and to protect the heritage of the site for future generations. The bar first opened in May 1931 and is a spectacular recreation of an old Galleon ship from the Spanish Armada.

Guests attending the shows at the Opera House often enjoy a pre-show drink in the dark, atmospheric space. The oak beams were designed by Andrew Mazzei and were created in replica plasterwork. As part of the works the beams are being restored and cleaned. Contractors will then start on the iconic and much-loved Old Victoria bar, the home of daytime entertainment for thousands of visitors throughout the season.

Work starts on the Galleon bat at Winter Gardens Blackpool

The traditional British bar has been serving refreshments and keeping visitors entertained with some of the UK’s best British Cabaret artists in a Victorian pub setting. Modern service counters are hidden by the original features of the bars and new tills have been added for a quicker service time and to reduce queues at busy periods. New interval ordering facilities and an ‘at seat’ service is also planned.