Blackpool Winter Gardens: 17 pictures of the exclusive access all areas event at resort's largest entertainment venue

The world famous Blackpool Winter Gardens opened its doors to the public at the weekend for an exclusive access all areas event.

By Julia Bennett
4 minutes ago

The open day on Saturday gave members of the public the chance to explore and learn about the extensive history the building beholds after more than a century.

Visitors explored backstage at the Opera House and took the opportunity to tread the boards where so many famous faces have previously walked, have a peek in the backstage dressing rooms, and listen to the historic Wurlitzer theatre organ.

The majestic Empress Ballroom and Spanish Suites were also on view.

Take a look at our special picture gallery from the event:

1. Winter Gardens Open Day

Pictured is Frankie-Rae Loco, aged seven, at the Winter Gardens Open Day

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Winter Gardens Open Day

Members of the public were given exclusive access to all areas of the Winter Gardens on Saturday, January 14

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Winter Gardens Open Day

Interior of the Winter Gardens conference centre

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Winter Gardens Open Day

Members of the public could freely explore Blackpool's largest entertainment venue

Photo: Daniel Martino

