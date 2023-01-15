The world famous Blackpool Winter Gardens opened its doors to the public at the weekend for an exclusive access all areas event.

The open day on Saturday gave members of the public the chance to explore and learn about the extensive history the building beholds after more than a century.

Visitors explored backstage at the Opera House and took the opportunity to tread the boards where so many famous faces have previously walked, have a peek in the backstage dressing rooms, and listen to the historic Wurlitzer theatre organ.

The majestic Empress Ballroom and Spanish Suites were also on view.

Take a look at our special picture gallery from the event:

