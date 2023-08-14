Proposals to open a swish champagne and cocktail bar in the heart of Poulton appear unlikely to happen soon – despite planning permission being granted more than a year ago.

Wyre Council approved the application, submitted by EA Wallace, for the transformation of the former Santander branch in Market Place on Thursday. April 7, 2022.

The champagne bar, located in a conservation area, was planned to operate seven days a week from 10.30pm until 3am, in accordance with other similar drinking establishments in Poulton.

The building was to be renovated, with alterations to the front and side elevations and the erection of front dormer and canopy, and restored to the early 20th century style identified as the dominant architectural style within the town.

Plans for the new champagne bar recently approved for Poulton town centre

However, 16 months on, the former bank building remains empty and untouched.

It is understood that architects for the project are still awaiting instructions from EA Wallace, a private individual based in Preston.

Final construction drawings have yet to be handed over to the firm of architects handling the project, meaning no progress has been made with the scheme.

Planning documents for the application indicated that the new bar, one of several new eating/drinking establishments in Poulton, would be stylishly appointed.

A planning statement submitted by Smith & Love planning consultants, said of the project: “The proposed re-use of this vacant building to another main town centre use is in keeping with the character of this part of the conservation area and will also have a positive impact on the character of the area and its long-term vitality.

"The proposed champagne bar will attract customers in the day and evening economy and will provide an anchor point for shoppers in this part of the conservation area.

“The proposed changes to this building are favourable as it will enhance the building’s contribution to the conservation area, and will have a natural impact on the setting of the listed buildings in the area."