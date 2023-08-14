Nominations for the prestigious British Restaurant Awards have been announced and it includes some Lancashire establishments.

The 5th Annual British Restaurant Awards (BRA) has unveiled its nominations for what promises to be its biggest, boldest, and most delicious celebration yet, set to take place on September 5 2023.

Across an array of categories, xx businesses and individuals from up and down the UK have been shortlisted, so take a look at the successful establishments most familiar to Lancashire residents...

Which Lancashire restaurants feature?

Some of the national chains shortlisted in the 5th Annual British Restaurant Awards

Blackpool’s very own Armenian Kebab House has been shorlisted for the national ‘Best Takeaway Restaurant’ award.

Meanwhile, Aughton’s Moor Hall picked up two nominations: for the national awards ‘Restaurant of the Year’ and ‘Best Culinary Experience’. The Ormskirk restaurant currently holds the award for ‘Best Restaurant in England’.

How can you vote for your favourite?

This year’s British Restaurant Awards is sponsored by Telephonos (a brand new social media network) and all voting is done by registering on www.telephonos.com.

Voting closes on September 1 2023.

Which well known chains have been shortlisted?

For the category ‘Best Restaurant Chain’, the following have been nominated:

-Turtle Bay

-German Doner Kebab

-Honest Burgers

-Gaucho

-Zizzi

-Thai Square

-Tattu’s

-Arepa & Co

-Fazenda

For the ‘Best Food Ordering Company’ category, the nominees are:

-Deliveroo

-Just Eat

-UberEats

-Gousto

-Go Puff

-Hello Fresh

-Gorillas

-ChefOnline

Who else has been nominated?

Best New RestaurantArchway Battersea, LondonOrelle, BirminghamBleú Steakhouse, KentRestaurant 8 by Andrew Sheridan, LiverpoolManzi’sCarlotta, MaryleboneEmpire Empire, LondonMarble Steakhouse, BridgendFearns, LeedsCoco Canary Wharf, LondonBacchanalia, MayfairBest ChefGordon RamsayDavid Taylor (Grace & Savour)Shuko Oda (Koya)Ainsley HarriottGino D’AcampoAldo ZilliChef Rohit GhaiTom Brown (Heron)Andrew WongRavinder Bhogal (Terre)Jeremy Chan (Ikoyi)Tommy Banks (The Black Swan)Richard CorriganHeston BlumenthalSimon Rimmer

Best Young ChefKristen NugentRuth HansomLuke SelbyAli HalbertJames DevineTilly MorrisJack BradleySophie Wright

Best Luxury RestaurantBacchanalia, LondonPeter Street Kitchen, ManchesterThe Mayan, Birmingham8 By Andrew Sheridan, LiverpoolMidsummer House, CambridgeLe Gavroche, LondonThe Man Behind The Curtain, LeedsAlain Ducasse at The Dorchester, LondonThe Ritz, LondonOpheem, BirminghamAdam Reid at The French, ManchesterClaude Bosi at The Bibendum, LondonBocconcino, LondonAmazonico London

Restaurant of the Year8 By Andrew Sheridan, LiverpoolCarlotta, MaryleboneDa Terra, LondonCoco Grill & Lounge, LondonThe Fat Duck, BerkshireKutir, LondonWinter Garden Restaurant, LondonMoor Hall, AughtonOpheem, BirminghamAdam Reid at The French, ManchesterYnyshir, CeredigionGrace & Savour, Solihull

Best Hospitality TeamSam’s Riverside, LondonMidsummer House, CambridgeThe Assembly House, NorwichCoco Grill & Lounge, LondonNord, LiverpoolHappy Bar & Grill, LondonL’Enclume, CumbriaSolstice, NewcastleThai Square Restaurant1910 Cantina, LondonMamma Shelter, London

Best Takeaway RestaurantBoungiorno, YorkLa Dolce Vita, RichmondAnoki Express, DerbyTamannas, HalifaxThe Athenian, NottinghamArmenian Kebab House, BlackpoolOne Plus Restaurant, ManchesterChamisse, LondonAnna-Loka, CardiffNanna Mexico, CambridgeNapoli Centro, Sheffield

Best Culinary ExperienceMoor Hall, AughtonPeter Street Kitchen, ManchesterAkira at Japan House, LondonCoco Grill & Lounge, LondonAveika, NewcastleThe Old Stamp House, CumbriaHappy Bar & Grill, London

Pine, NorthumberlandManifest, LiverpoolMayha, LondonBacchanalia, London8 By Andrew Sheridan, Liverpool

Best Restaurant in ManchesterDakota GrillAdam Reid at The FrenchmanaWOOD ManchesterGrand PacificSunset By AustralasiaVermilion20 Stories KittenPeter Street Kitchen The Ivy AsiaErst

Best Restaurant in LondonBiBi, MayfairBocconcino, LondonBob Bob Ricard SohoCorrigans MayfairBombay Delight, WimbledonFallow, St James’sCoco Grill & LoungeHappy Bar & Grill – LondonThe Lanesborough GrillAkira at Japan HouseCoya MayfairLe GavrocheNovikov Restaurant & Bar1910 CantinaAmazonico London

Best Restaurant in LiverpoolManifestRoskiHawksmoorNordMamasan LiverpoolThe Art School8 By Andrew SheridanPanoramic 34Wreckfish BistroBelzanMaray

Best Restaurant in WalesCasanovaThe WhitebrookSosban and The Old Butcher’sPalé Hall – Bala, GwyneddPurple PoppadomFernery at The Grove NarberthThe Potted PigSY23Ynyshir – Machynlleth, PowysHeaney’s – Cardiff

Best Restaurant in Surrey1215 RestaurantThe LatymerPositanoBeit BeirutThe Clock HouseThe Tudor Pass at Great FostersIndian PanoramaTudor RoomThe Oak RoomThe Mira RestaurantSorrel

Best Restaurant in EssexThe Magic MushroomBrohmonHaywardsThe BasilicaMalayaAspera RestaurantSmith’s BrasserieThe Blue Strawberry BistrotFete Grays YardTalbooth RestaurantAlec’s Restaurant

Best Restaurant in NewcastleVictors NewcastleAveikaRouteAyla @ Grey StreetMiller & Carter NewcastleURY RestaurantBistro du Vin NewcastleSolsticeBoquerones Tapas and Cocktails

Best Restaurant in SheffieldOISOI GatheringThe Old VicarageVeroGustoCarlucciosDomo RestaurantBejuPiccolo’sNeon FishVito’s Italian RestaurantJoro

Best Restaurant in BradfordThe Kashmir RestaurantMamma MiaGrand Cru RestaurantMyLahore Bradford FlagshipNapoleons Casino & RestaurantSakkuSamba- BradfordKiplings Restaurant BradfordAldo ItalianCafé J’adoreMezza RestaurantRestaurant 1914

Best Restaurant in BristolThe Chefs TableBulrushThe Mint RoomNamakPaco TapasAdelina YardBOX-EWilsonsThe EthicureanCasamiaBest Restaurant in BrightonEtchTerre à TerreThe Salt Room RestaurantTutto, BrightonThe Ivy in the LanesFurna, BrightonKindlingEmbers, BrightonCin CinThe Chilli PickleBest Restaurant in LeedsBill’s Leeds RestaurantFintFazenda LeedsThe Man Behind The CurtainSushi Bar HanamatsuriThe Oxford PlaceThe Ox ClubBlue SakuraHomeLala’s Restaurant

Best Restaurant in BirminghamAdam’sTattuQavaliPurnellOpheemThe WildernessThe MayanOrelleUmami Indian KitchenPiccolino BirminghamBest Restaurant in SouthamptonShanghai 1814The Oxford BrasserieBacaroLa TavernettaKésarumPorters SteakhouseFiguratiBlue JasmineThe Jetty SouthamptonMarco’s Bar Ristorante

Best Restaurant in CambridgeMina SteakhouseVanderlyleTrinityMidsummer HouseRestaurant Twenty-TwoLimoncelloThe Oak BistroLittle PetraCoteBedouin

Best Restaurant in LeicesterKayalCasa RomanaEverest Dine LeicesterLa MaisonSapphire Kitchen and BarVeenoMaurizio’sSteak and LoungeBest BarJin Bo Law Skybar, LondonRoyal Institution Bar, LiverpoolLab 22, CardiffThe Connaught Bar, LondonThe Washhouse, ManchesterThe Library, BristolBramble Bar &Lounge, EdinburghThe Maven, LeedsBacchus, BirminghamPublic, SheffieldTH@51 at Taj Hotels, LondonIncognito, Kington Upon Thames

Best International CuisineThai SquareROVI, LondonHanamatsuri, LeedsQavali, BirminghamBala Baya, LondonOpheem, BirminghamIkoyi, LondonLima, LondonShanghai 1814, SouthhamptonAmazonico, LondonSukho Thai, London1910 Cantina, London