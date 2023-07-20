News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Woman ‘told she needed ticket’ as she attempted to ‘assist daughter’s friend who was having seizure inside Blackpool Pleasure Beach’

A woman says she was refused entry to Blackpool Pleasure Beach even though she was “attempting to help her daughter’s friend who was having a seizure.”
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 20:10 BST

A woman – who wished to remain anonymous – says her daughter, 16, was enjoying a day out with her friend at the park on Wednesday (July 19) when trouble struck.

At around 1.15pm, she says she received a call from her daughter who informed her that her friend, also 16, was having a seizure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She told her mum that staff were calling an ambulance as the fit had lasted more than 15 minutes, and that they would be going to the hospital.

A woman says she was refused entry to Blackpool Pleasure Beach despite her daughter's friend having a medical emergency (Credit: Google)A woman says she was refused entry to Blackpool Pleasure Beach despite her daughter's friend having a medical emergency (Credit: Google)
A woman says she was refused entry to Blackpool Pleasure Beach despite her daughter's friend having a medical emergency (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

Alarmed, she immediately drove to the park with her husband – located about ten minutes away from their home – before attempting to gain entry to assist them.

“I explained the situation to the man working on the turnstile and his response was to ask me if I had a ticket,” she said.

“Clearly I did not and, given the situation, this was a ridiculous response.

Hide Ad

“He beckoned for a more senior member of staff to come over, and again I explained the reason for needing to access the park, saying that I just needed someone to take me to them.

The woman said the pair were close to the entrance of the park as they were near Valhalla, but staff still refused to let her inThe woman said the pair were close to the entrance of the park as they were near Valhalla, but staff still refused to let her in
The woman said the pair were close to the entrance of the park as they were near Valhalla, but staff still refused to let her in
Hide Ad

“For the second time, I was asked if I had a ticket and was point blank refused entry because I did not.”

The Blackpool Gazette has approached the Pleasure Beach about these allegations and is waiting for a response.

Read More
Blackpool FC's shirt sponsorship deal with gambling company slammed as 'wrong de...

Unable to access the park, she says she was forced to return to her car and wait for the ambulance to leave so they could follow it to the hospital.

Hide Ad

She added: “Both my daughter and her friend are autistic and this situation was extremely traumatic for them.

“The way the gate staff handled it was appalling.

“They should be ashamed that their primary concern was money rather than the well-being of two vulnerable teenage girls.”

Hide Ad

The woman says her daughter’s friend was okay following the seizure, but the incident had left her concerned about how the situation had been handled.

“I was quite happy to be escorted in, but no, they were adamant I wasn’t going in without a ticket,” she said.

Hide Ad

“It was that awful feeling of knowing they’re in trouble, they need an adult, but I can’t get to them because they won’t let me in.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer like that again and feel like how I felt.”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach have been approached for comment.

Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure Beach