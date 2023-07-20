A woman – who wished to remain anonymous – says her daughter, 16, was enjoying a day out with her friend at the park on Wednesday (July 19) when trouble struck.

At around 1.15pm, she says she received a call from her daughter who informed her that her friend, also 16, was having a seizure.

She told her mum that staff were calling an ambulance as the fit had lasted more than 15 minutes, and that they would be going to the hospital.

A woman says she was refused entry to Blackpool Pleasure Beach despite her daughter's friend having a medical emergency (Credit: Google)

Alarmed, she immediately drove to the park with her husband – located about ten minutes away from their home – before attempting to gain entry to assist them.

“I explained the situation to the man working on the turnstile and his response was to ask me if I had a ticket,” she said.

“Clearly I did not and, given the situation, this was a ridiculous response.

“He beckoned for a more senior member of staff to come over, and again I explained the reason for needing to access the park, saying that I just needed someone to take me to them.

The woman said the pair were close to the entrance of the park as they were near Valhalla, but staff still refused to let her in

“For the second time, I was asked if I had a ticket and was point blank refused entry because I did not.”

The Blackpool Gazette has approached the Pleasure Beach about these allegations and is waiting for a response.

Unable to access the park, she says she was forced to return to her car and wait for the ambulance to leave so they could follow it to the hospital.

She added: “Both my daughter and her friend are autistic and this situation was extremely traumatic for them.

“The way the gate staff handled it was appalling.

“They should be ashamed that their primary concern was money rather than the well-being of two vulnerable teenage girls.”

The woman says her daughter’s friend was okay following the seizure, but the incident had left her concerned about how the situation had been handled.

“I was quite happy to be escorted in, but no, they were adamant I wasn’t going in without a ticket,” she said.

“It was that awful feeling of knowing they’re in trouble, they need an adult, but I can’t get to them because they won’t let me in.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer like that again and feel like how I felt.”