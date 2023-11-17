Quick-thinking staff members came to the rescue when a woman went into labour during a bingo game at Club3000 in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two bingo cashiers had found Tammy Hall in the ladies’ toilets, before a late session on Monday 30th October.

The 30-year-old regular bingo player had been in distress – but thanks to the heroic actions of Kairen Gardiner and Larry Elliot, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kairen stayed with the expectant-mother, holding her hand and making her sure she was comfortable whilst her colleague, Larry, rang for an ambulance.

Larry Elliot, called an ambulance for Tammy Hall, who delivered her baby boy in an ambulance outside Club3000 bingo

As soon as the ambulance arrived, they escorted Tammy to the car park and within 30 minutes, little Teddie was born!

The ambulance remained in the car park as there was no time to drive Tammy to the hospital, to deliver the 8lb 9oz baby.

Tammy Hall who is already a mother to 3 other children said: “I could not believe it, my mum said let’s go to the bingo tonight to get my mind off things as I was 2/3 days late. I thought I may win a prize and I certainly did, the biggest prize of all a new healthy baby boy. The staff were incredible and so calm and caring, a special thank you to Phil who realised I was in distress, Larry who then phoned the ambulance and Kairen who remained with me until the ambulance arrived”.

Kairen Gardiner with Tammy Hall and baby Teddie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Connolly, General Manager commented: “What a night to remember, I would like to thank my team for making sure Tammy was comfortable before the ambulance came. We can’t wait to welcome Tammy back in the club very soon to celebrate”.