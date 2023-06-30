11 pictures inside the new Club3000 Bingo hall at Festival Leisure Park in Blackpool
The purpose-built Club 3000 Bingo venue is ready to welcome punters through the doors.
An opening party this Saturday has sold out, but from Sunday the public are invited to try out the multi-million pound hall Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road.
Anyone over 18 can become a member – just sign up for free in the foyer or visit https://www.club3000bingo.com/membership.
There’s lots of chances to win big money prizes – and players can enjoy drinks and hot food to make it a good evening out.
Sean Connolly, Manager of the club said: “We are excited to welcome customers in to the club and show them what a brilliant venue it is”.
Here’s some pictures of the new venue.