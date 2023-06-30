News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures inside the new Club3000 Bingo hall at Festival Leisure Park in Blackpool

We went for a look inside the new Club3000 Bingo hall that opens in Blackpool this weekend (Saturday 1st July 2023).
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The purpose-built Club 3000 Bingo venue is ready to welcome punters through the doors.

An opening party this Saturday has sold out, but from Sunday the public are invited to try out the multi-million pound hall Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road.

Anyone over 18 can become a member – just sign up for free in the foyer or visit https://www.club3000bingo.com/membership.

Club3000 Bingo in BlackpoolClub3000 Bingo in Blackpool
Club3000 Bingo in Blackpool
There’s lots of chances to win big money prizes – and players can enjoy drinks and hot food to make it a good evening out.

Sean Connolly, Manager of the club said: “We are excited to welcome customers in to the club and show them what a brilliant venue it is”.

Here’s some pictures of the new venue.

Club3000 Bingo in Blackpool.Club3000 Bingo in Blackpool.
Club3000 Bingo in Blackpool. Some of the incredible prizes on offerClub3000 Bingo in Blackpool. Some of the incredible prizes on offer
The entrance to the new Club3000 bingo hallThe entrance to the new Club3000 bingo hall
Club3000 manager Sean Connolly ready to sign up a new memberClub3000 manager Sean Connolly ready to sign up a new member
The bar area at Club3000The bar area at Club3000
Hot food available at the new bingo hallHot food available at the new bingo hall
Inside the luxurious bingo hallInside the luxurious bingo hall
The Tower Bar, located within the new Club3000 bingo hall in BlackpoolThe Tower Bar, located within the new Club3000 bingo hall in Blackpool
You can also play bingo on the computers at the venueYou can also play bingo on the computers at the venue
More computers at Club3000More computers at Club3000
Manager, Sean Connolly, looking forward to welcoming people to the new Blackpool bingo hallManager, Sean Connolly, looking forward to welcoming people to the new Blackpool bingo hall
Smoking terraceSmoking terrace
