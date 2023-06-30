The purpose-built Club 3000 Bingo venue is ready to welcome punters through the doors.

An opening party this Saturday has sold out, but from Sunday the public are invited to try out the multi-million pound hall Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road.

Anyone over 18 can become a member – just sign up for free in the foyer or visit https://www.club3000bingo.com/membership.

There’s lots of chances to win big money prizes – and players can enjoy drinks and hot food to make it a good evening out.

Sean Connolly, Manager of the club said: “We are excited to welcome customers in to the club and show them what a brilliant venue it is”.

Club3000 Bingo in Blackpool.

Club3000 Bingo in Blackpool. Some of the incredible prizes on offer

The entrance to the new Club3000 bingo hall

Club3000 manager Sean Connolly ready to sign up a new member

The bar area at Club3000

Hot food available at the new bingo hall

Inside the luxurious bingo hall

The Tower Bar, located within the new Club3000 bingo hall in Blackpool

You can also play bingo on the computers at the venue

More computers at Club3000

Manager, Sean Connolly, looking forward to welcoming people to the new Blackpool bingo hall