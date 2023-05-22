Building work is almost complete on the purpose-built Club 3000 Bingo venue, at Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road.

Here’s all you need to know.

When will Club 3000 Bingo open in Blackpool?

General manager, Sean Connolly, in front of the new Club 3000 Bingo venue in Blackpool.

The club will officially open on Saturday 1st July 2023 – with an ‘amazing opening party’ to celebrate.

Sean Connolly, Manager of the club said: “We are excited to welcome customers in to the club and show them what a brilliant venue it is”.

Will I need to be a member, and how can I join?

You will need to become a member to take part, and you also need to be over 18.

Join for free at https://www.club3000bingo.com/membership

You can also sign up by dropping in to the shop, on the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street.

What makes the Club 3000 Bingo hall unique?

£5 million has been spent on the interior of the club equipping it with the most modern fittings and fixtures to create a luxurious environment.

The club will also be offering customers the chance of winning £50,000 every afternoon and evening on the National Bingo Game, as well as smaller prizes.

The new club will open on the site of the former Swift Hound Pub, which was demolished in February 2020.

Who are Club 3000 Bingo?

Club 3000 Bingo already has nine clubs in the North-West and are now extending their portfolio to offer their existing customers the unique experience of Blackpool.

The club will provide a significant boost to the local community, and the project will help raise the profile of this unique leisure destination.

