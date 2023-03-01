Sean Connolly will be managed when Club 3000 Bingo's new amenity opens in Blackpool this summer.

Sean Connolly, 56, will be the manager of Club 3000 Bingo’s new club which is expected to open at Festival Leisure Park in late June.

Work has now begun on a £5m fit out of the interior of the building, which has been designed with “modern fittings and fixtures to create a luxurious environment.”

Sean has worked in the bingo industry since 1988 across the UK, from Aberdeen in the North to Hove on the South Coast, but returned to his home town of Fleetwood with his family in 2019.

Artist's impression of the new bingo hall

He said of his latest venture: “I’m incredibly excited and proud to be general manager of Club 3000’s brand new club in Blackpool.

“Bingo is still incredibly popular, and a big town like Blackpool will love the great value, fabulous prize money and first-class customer service that Club 3000 Bingo always offers. I cannot wait to open the doors this summer.”

Sean joined Club 3000 Bingo, the largest independent bingo operator in the UK, in January 2022 and has previously been running the Company's Riva Showbar in Preston since the Spring.

Prior to that he spent five years in Staffordshire with his wife Sara and daughter Kitty.

The new club will open on the site of the former Swift Hound Pub, which was demolished in February 2020.

