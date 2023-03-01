Russian artist's creative class at Blackpool Big Balloon Bash cancelled after Ukrainians threaten protest

The presence of Russian Irina Gvozdenko at the Big Balloon Fest, to be held at the resort’s Imperial Hotel from this month prompted anger from North West-based Ukrainians led by Marianna Vaszilyiv, a Manchester-based community volunteer and co-founder of the project United for Ukraine.

Marianna and a group of fellow Ukrainians planned a peaceful protest at a Russian presence in the event while the war in Ukraine was still going on. They pointed out that last year, Irina didn’t take part in the Big Balloon Bash as it was so close to the outbreak of the war, which has just celebrated its first anniversary.

Marianna said: “Any civilised country in the global community has a moral obligation to support the people of Ukraine and not stand silent in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression against them, as the Head of the Intergovernmental Organization, told, warning that “we will be judged by the way we respond to these horrors.”

Russian balloon artist Irina Gvozdenko has had her creative class at the Big Balloon Bash cancelled.

But Gemar, the Italian company behind the Big Balloon Bash, which was first held in 2014, has been in touch with Marianna to say the planned creative class featuring Irina Gvozdenko will not now be taking place

In a statement to her, the company said: “At Gemar we are committed to an inclusive world where people of all races, beliefs and culture can celebrate the beauty of balloon art.

As an organisation, we promote and sponsor balloon art and learning opportunities. We do not sponsor or promote war, and like many in our creative community, we renounce violence and stand firmly behind the Ukrainian people and actively support key charities including the Croce Rossa Italiana, UNHCR Italia and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

A previous Big Balloon Bash held in Blackpool.

“In consultation with the Russian balloon artist Irina Gvozdenko, we have decided to cancel the creative class she was due to deliver at the Blackpool Balloon Bash.

"A highly respected Gemar ambassador for over five years, Irina has worked tirelessly across the world, sharing her experience and love of balloons, and bringing joy to thousands of people.

"Balloons are her passion and she’s a highly valued member of our multi-national family. For Gemar, she represents inspirational balloon art, not a nation state. She is not the cause of the war in Ukraine, Irina and her family live in Belgorod on the border with Ukraine and her husband is of Ukrainian descent.

“However, we recognise the wide range of views on this matter, and don’t want a battleground of opinions to detract from this joyous festival.

The Big Balloon Bash features balloons galore.

“We also remain constant in our support for Irina and look forward to a time when our community can come together and celebrate the beauty of balloon art, free from conflict, politics and persecution.”

Marianna is now waiting to hear whether Irina and any other Russians will be be present at the event or not before deciding whether the peaceful protest goes ahead.