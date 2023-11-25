When two little girls went with their parents for a holiday to Blackpool, they had no idea they would end up on the front page of the Gazette.

But that’s what happened to these two sisters, who live in Standish, Wigan.

Audrey Lowe, 67, and Sandra Powell, 70, were on the beach in 1960 when a Gazette photographer happened to be taking photos.

Keen to capture an image for the front of the next edition, he spotted the sisters with mum and dad, who at the time were living in Golborne, near Warrington.

Sisters Sandra Powell and Audrey Lowe (right) today and how they looked when they ended up on the front page of the Gazette as youngsters

Audrey said: “We were jumping around on Blackpool beach with beach balls, just having fun on holiday, when he asked mum and dad if he could take our picture for the Gazette.

"We didn’t have to sit there and pose, he just wanted us to play naturally.

"None of us could believe we’d end up on the front page – it was amazing.”

Audrey had totally forgotten about the photo until she was going through some old items and came across the old black and white snap.

Today the sisters (inset, with Audrey shown on the right) are still close and live as a stone’s throw from one another.

Audrey is now a grandmother with two sons and three grandchildren, while Sandra has two sons and a daughter.

She said: “We loved coming to Blackpool, playing on the beach, eating candy floss.

"We didn’t come every year but it was one of our favourite places.

"We lived near Warrington so it was only an hour’s drive from home.”