Aladdin pantomime stars Steve Royle and Emmerdale's Tom Lister share the magic of reading with free book giveaway on Blackpool Transport busses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steve Royle and Tom Lister hopped onto a double decker bus outside the theatre to officially launch the Books on Busses campaign – with a sprinkling of panto magic!
They were joined by the rest of the cast from the annual pantomime, which opens next Friday (Dec 01st, 2023).
And the stars posed for photos with youngsters and fans who stopped by the panto bus!
Passengers will be able to pick up a free copy of Arabian Nights on selected bus routes this December.
The campaign is designed to encourage youngsters to enjoy reading classic books as part of the partnership’s continued support to boost literacy across the resort.
Adam Knight, Chief Executive at Blackpool Grand Theatre, said: “The Grand is truly delighted to be working with Blackpool Transport again to help boost literacy skills across the community. The theatre takes great pride in being an important part of the local community and this latest literacy project is just one of many campaigns as part of our mission to encourage local children and students of all ages to enjoy reading and appreciate classic literature. And what better way than with books that relate to this year’s magical family pantomime! We hope the children and families really enjoy them before coming to the theatre where our fabulous cast will bring the story to life for them in a fun-packed performance.”
Watch a fun-packed video above.