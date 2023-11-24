Fleetwood gearing up for weekend fun with lantern parade and Christmas lights switch-on - and two-day Festive Fayre
The free events over the Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend, on Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26, have been coordinated by Wyre Council, in partnership with Fleetwood Town Council and the Festive Lights Committee.
Fleetwood Festive Lights Lantern Parade and Switch On will take place on the Saturday, assembling at Fisherman's Walk at 4.30pm for a 5pm start.
The streets will be illuminated with an enchanting Lantern Parade followed by a Christmas Concert and Switch On of the Christmas lights in the stunning Marine Gardens.
Festive Fayre over two days
On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November, The Marine Hall has a magical Festive Fayre held each day from 10am to 4pm and opened by the Mayor on Saturday and Father Christmas on Sunday.
The fayre will include delicious festive food and drinks, Christmas crafts, gifts and more, plus Christmas music, an elf on the shelf trail, hilarious walkabout acts, including The Brussels' Sprouts, and lot’s more.
Fleetwood Market will also be in festive mood on the Saturday, with stalls packed with potential presents.
To top off the weekend, Father Christmas will be taking time out of his busy diary to come to Fleetwood.
Santa’s Grotto
The Mount Pavilion will be transformed into a winter wonderland befit for Santa’s Grotto with the big man himself ready to greet families from this Sunday (November 26).
He will also be in his grotto on 2, 16 and 17 December sponsored by local businesses Wok Box and Food for Thought – but places must be booked in advance.
Tickets will be available to purchase in person from Marine Hall Box Office or over the phone 01253 887693 every Tuesday to Friday 10am – 4pm.
Coun Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder, said: “We are delighted to once again host the Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend for the third year running.
"With the events and activities scheduled it’s guaranteed to bring Christmas cheer to everyone in the town.
“The Festive Light event is always a jubilant occasion and with lots of additional exciting activities organised for everyone to enjoy, it is sure to be a weekend to remember and a chance to create some magical memories for our residents and visitors to the town”.
