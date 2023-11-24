Fleetwood is in for festive celebrations this weekend with the annual lantern parade and lights switch on – and a magical two-day Festive Fayre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free events over the Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend, on Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26, have been coordinated by Wyre Council, in partnership with Fleetwood Town Council and the Festive Lights Committee.

Fleetwood Festive Lights Lantern Parade and Switch On will take place on the Saturday, assembling at Fisherman's Walk at 4.30pm for a 5pm start.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa will be among the festive activities in Fleetwood this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The streets will be illuminated with an enchanting Lantern Parade followed by a Christmas Concert and Switch On of the Christmas lights in the stunning Marine Gardens.

Festive Fayre over two days

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November, The Marine Hall has a magical Festive Fayre held each day from 10am to 4pm and opened by the Mayor on Saturday and Father Christmas on Sunday.

The fayre will include delicious festive food and drinks, Christmas crafts, gifts and more, plus Christmas music, an elf on the shelf trail, hilarious walkabout acts, including The Brussels' Sprouts, and lot’s more.

Fleetwood Market will also be in festive mood on the Saturday, with stalls packed with potential presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To top off the weekend, Father Christmas will be taking time out of his busy diary to come to Fleetwood.

Santa’s Grotto

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mount Pavilion will be transformed into a winter wonderland befit for Santa’s Grotto with the big man himself ready to greet families from this Sunday (November 26).

He will also be in his grotto on 2, 16 and 17 December sponsored by local businesses Wok Box and Food for Thought – but places must be booked in advance.

Tickets will be available to purchase in person from Marine Hall Box Office or over the phone 01253 887693 every Tuesday to Friday 10am – 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder, said: “We are delighted to once again host the Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend for the third year running.

"With the events and activities scheduled it’s guaranteed to bring Christmas cheer to everyone in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Festive Light event is always a jubilant occasion and with lots of additional exciting activities organised for everyone to enjoy, it is sure to be a weekend to remember and a chance to create some magical memories for our residents and visitors to the town”.