Everything is set for one of the Fylde coast’s most distinctive annual festive lights switch-on events – Fleetwood’s lantern parade.

Organisers Fleetwood Town Council and the Festive Lights Committee have pulled out all the stops for this year’s event, which will bring some festive cheer to the town.

When and where is it taking place

This year the festival spectacle takes place on Saturday November 25,Santa will be arriving on his sleigh at the Fisherman's Walk tram stop at 4.30pm.

There will be time for some quick photos before he climbs into a sleigh, kindly loaned by Fleetwood Rotary Club.

The parade will get underway at 5pm and there will be new illuminated features along the route as it follows the tram tracks before arriving at the Euston Gardens tram stop.

Here there will be a brief pause for the tram passengers to disembark and join the parade.

Festive fun - a previous year's Fleetwood Lantern Parade

The procession will carry on along the Esplanade to the Mount., where the hill will be illuminated with projected animated Christmas scenes.

People who can’t manage to walk the length of the parade are advised to go directly to the Marine Gardens from 5pm where DJ Dave Scrivener will be entertaining the public until the parade arrives and the Christmas concert begins.

Christmas Concert

This year’s concert will be compered by Dave Scrivener and will feature Charles Saer Primary School choir, the Starmaker Fleetwood Dance Troupe, Lucas Williams and Katy Connelly.

After the concert the seven primary schools finalists from the Where is Elf competition will be called up on stage and each will receive sweet goodies.

A grand draw will take place with Santa drawing the winner who will get to press the switch to turn on the Christmas tree lights in the Marine Gardens.

The evening will draw to a close with all the concert performers taking to the stage for the finale.

The event is free and has been sponsored by Fleetwood Town Council and Wyre Council with additional support from local businesses and the general public.

Shops and cafes open

After the concert, a number of shops and cafes in the town centre will be open for refreshments and Christmas purchases.Julie Dalton, from Fleetwood Festive Lights Committee, said: “Wrap up warm, put on your Christmas jumpers and Santa hats, decorate your pushchairs, bring your lanterns (no naked flames please) and come and join us for this spectacular fun family evening.