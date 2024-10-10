Why fans are all fuming about the upcoming Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury is all set to fight the Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk again but a new update has angered some fans...

Morecambe based heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is due to fight Oleksandr Usyk on December 21, seven months after losing to the Ukranian back in May.

Excitement has been building up for the clash, which will take place in Saudi Arabia, and this week it was revealed who was on the undercard.

However, the undercard announcement has made a few boxing fans angry, find out why below.

Britain's Tyson Fury (L) and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (R) face off during a press conference.

What’s the issue?

As the undercards have finally been revealed for the Fury vs Usyk match, a new poster for the event has been released, featuring a full list of all the fights happening on the night.

At the top of the poster, you have the Fury vs Usyk match in big writing, working as the title, with large images of their faces either side. Then underneath Fury vs Usyk you have the names and faces of all the undercards.

The controversy is that 38-year-old Furys name appears on the left of the poster, whilst Usyk, 37, is on the righthand side.

This is because normally the reigning champion would be shown on the left with his challenger on the right and of course it is Usyk who won the battle back in May. Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emailsor the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

What have people said?

@raks_story: “How on Earths Furys managed to blag his name first on the poster? Not ranked number 1, not belts, not undefeated, lost already to Usyk, not being staged in the UK so can’t claim his the a-side or a ticket draw. What is Fury bringing to the table?”

@fightclub247: “Very disrespectful to the former undisputed world champion to label the rematch Fury vs Usyk. Usyk won’t care. He doesn’t need smoke blown up his arse. But there should be some respect for boxing traditions.”

@swfighthubCan: “anyone explain why it’s Fury vs Usyk 2 for the rematch? Very confused”

@arsenegbenga: “Usyk vs Fury 2! Put respect on Usyk's name.”

Meanwhile when the Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh posted the poster with Fury & Usyk swapped over, one user called @thebigdosser1 replied: “Good seeing you've changed to poster to Usyk Fury your Excellency how it should be the champion is first”

Who are the undercard fighters?

Israil Madrimov v Serhii Bohachuk - super-welterweight

Moses Itauma v Demsey McKean - heavyweight

Johnny Fisher v Dave Allen - heavyweight

Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail - super-bantamweight

Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor - featherweight