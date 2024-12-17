Where people in Lancashire can find the Cadbury Secret Santa posters for free chocolate
The Cadbury Secret Santa event gives you the chance to send a free chocolate bar to someone you love, by finding and scanning special posters.
How does it work?
You’ll be able to find the posters in locations like bus stops, train stations, shopping centres and the high street, and all you need to do is scan the QR code, open the link and fill in your details.
You’ll need to verify your entry via SMS and you must provide the UK postal address of the person you’re sending the sweet treat to.
Once you’ve completed all the steps, it will take one to two weeks for your loved one to receive their delicious chocolate.
What’s available?
There are a maximum of 120,000 free chocolate bars available and, subject to availability, you can choose from a range of Cadbury chocolate bars, including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Wholenut, Fruit and Nut, and Plant bars.
There are also a range of seasonal products available, including the Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Snowballs bar and Cadbury Dairy Milk Winter Wonderland bar.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emailsor the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Where to find Cadbury Secret Santa posters in Lancashire
According to Jeff, the Secret Santa Postie chatbot, there are no free chocolate posters anywhere in Lancashire!
We asked specifically for locations near our four biggest localities - Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Burnley - to all of which Jeff replied: “posters are too far away, try again.”
One reader told us: “I’m really disappointed! I can’t believe Cadbury Secret Santa has missed out Lancashire, I wanted to take part this year but looks like that’s not going to happen now.”
If there’s non in Lancashire, then where can I find a poster?
The closest posters for people in Lancashire would probably be in Liverpool or Manchester.
In Liverpool, there are ten posters around the city centre: six are within the Liverpool ONE outdoor shopping complex, and four are around Liverpool Lime Street station.
Meanwhile in Manchester, ther are nine posters in the city centre: one at the junction of Deansgate and Bridge Street, and eight by Picadilly Railyway Station.
You have until Sunday, December 22 to find a poster, scan the code and send a free chocolate bar to a loved one.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.