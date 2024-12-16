A beauty therapist from Lancashire has been named the best in the UK at a national awards ceremony.

Jaime Davies, 48, from Kirkham has just won the UK Best Beauty Therapist award at the national Beauty & Aesthetics Awards.

The mum of two, who opened Smoosh Beauty Salon on Poulton Street three years ago, received the award at a ceremony held at the Hilton in Manchester earlier this month.

Commenting on her win, Jaime, who was up against nine other beauty therapists in the final said: “It’s just massive! I’m starstruck by it all, I don’t know how to explain it. It’s a huge deal for me because I’ve been doing this for 20 years now so it was quite nice to be recognised.

“I’ve had some flowers sent from a couple of my customers, cards, messages on my Instagram and Facebook so that was really nice.

“It’s also nice to bring it back to Kirkham. There’s been a lot of work going on in Kirkham at the moment so a few of the other businesses have lost custom so it’s nice to be represent the area."

At Smoosh Beauty Salon, Jaime covers ”pretty much everything in the beauty industry” including waxing, eyelashes, nails, massages, facials and even makeup so she says it was particularly nice to be awarded the best beauty therapist accolade which empasses all of that.

Jamie, who lives in Kirham with her husband and children, said: “It covers eveything, all those services, but also what a beauty therapist means. It’s not just about being a beauty therapist, it’s also making people feel comfortable when you’re sat chatting with them.

“We get so many people who come into the salon and say it’s like a home away from home, they feel conformatble when they come in. Some of the older ladies just come in for a cup of tea and a chat! It’s just that kind of place and I personally want it to be a salon where everybody feels like they are welcome, you know you get some salons where you walk in and feel like you’re not good enough, you’re inferior. That’s not what we’re about.”

To find out more about what Smoosh Beauty Salon offers, follow their Instagram and Facebook pages or check out their website.

Held each year, the Beauty & Aesthetics Awards celebrates hard work, dedication, and excellence in the beauty and aesthetics industry across the UK.

In total there were over 500 entrants for Best Beauty Therapist and this was shortlisted down to 50 candidates, who each underwent evaluation by three judges from the panel.

Each judge scored the applicants independently, without knowledge of the other judges' scores, and these scores were then combined to determine the top five or ten finalists, as well as the winners.

You can also check out all the other winners of the Beauty & Aesthetics Awards on their Instagram here.