Lancashire theatres see the summer out with a bang as they have another great line-up of shows this month.

Across August, a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

Whether you need something to entertain the children over the summer holidays, or need a grown up break, there is enough going on in Lancashire this August to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre and Lancaster Grand Theatre:

Winter Gardens

August 1-2: ​The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe — Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Tickets from £15.20

August 3: ​​Taylormania — Katy Ellis, a self obsessed ‘Swiftie’, with an incredible live band and dancers promises to deliver the most authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show you will ever see. Tickets £33.30

August 7-10 August: ​Rebellion — The largest independent Punk /Alternative music festival in the world, featuring 300+ bands, an Art & Craft market, a Literary Festival in the wonderful new conference centre, merch stalls, punk rock bigo and a Rat Boys Magic Show each day. Tickets £89.95 daily or £249.45 for the full weekend

Revellers at the Rebellion Festival 2024. | DARREN NELSON

August 14-17: ​UDO World Championships — 4600 dancers from 32+ countries will compete as solos/duos/crew in front of 9000 spectator, with the final being live streamed on Sunday. Tickets from £55 for one day

August 20-21: ​Riverdance — To celebrate its 30th year, this spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. Tickets from £40.45

August 22: ​Legend - The music of Bob Marley – An unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza which combines Marley’s distinctive vocals and flawless musicianship with a supremely talented cast to recreate his timeless hits. Tickets from £32.20

August 23: ​Queen by Candlelight – Featuring a cast of West End Singers, accompanied by an epic live rock band, experience the music of Queen like never before. Tickets from £23.95

August 24: ​Celebrating George Michael – Featuring the acclaimed Steve Mitchell, this production focuses on a more mature and seasoned style that George brought us with performances such as the 1996 “MTV UNPLUGGED” from the Three Mills studio in London, as well as some of Wham classics. Tickets from £29.45

August 26-30: ​The Addams Family – Following two hugely successful UK tours, and sold-out concerts at The London Palladium last year, everyone’s favourite kooky family are back on stage, starring Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard) as Morticia, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez. Tickets from £15

Cast of The Addams Family UK Tour | Pamela Raith

August 29-31:​ British Country Music Festival 6 – A music discovery adventure as over 100 artists take to four indoor stages in the Winter Gardens, including headliners Brittney Spencer, Sam Palladio and Janet Devlin. Weekend tickets (allowing you to come and go as you please) are currently £132.85 whilst day tickets start from £65.20.

August 30: ​Ocean Colour Scene – Live shows by OCS, one of the most successful -and most loved- bands of the modern era, have long been one of the most extraordinary sights in modern rock – communal outpourings of hope and joy which boast the most life-affirming sing-a-longs you’ll ever hear. Tickets £54.75

Grand Theatre

August 14-16: The Wind in The Willows – Be swept away by Kenneth Grahame’s enchanting tale with the welcome return of The Grand’s professionally presented Summer Youth Production who promise a boatload of fun for all. Tickets from £15.

August 24: Arrival - The Hits of ABBA – Experience the timeless smash-hits of Sweden’s smash-hit pop group live on stage in this multi-award-winning show, featuring first-class vocals and musicianship, authentic replica costumes and fantastic interactive video footage. Tickets from £24.

August 26-30: The Last Laugh – One dressing room, three legendary comedians, a thousand laughs… This riotous new comedy drama will bring plenty of sunshine this August Bank Holiday week as it delightfully reimagines the lives of three of Britain’s all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse. Tickets from £15.

A scene from The Last Laugh featuring Bob Golding (Eric Morecambe), Damian Williams (Tommy Cooper) and Simon Cartwright (Bob Monkhouse). | Pamela Raith

August 28: Sound of Silence [in The STUDIO] – Tthis thought provoking play from Brian Daniels explores the devastating impact of a suicide on the wider family, and is part of the Baton of Hope tour 2025, which this year will launch in Blackpool on Monday, September 1. Tickets £7.

August 31: The Illegal Eagles – A brand-new production celebrating the legendary West Coast Country Rock band The Eagles, promising more of Illegal Eagles’ trademark musical prowess and incredible showmanship. Tickets £41.50

Chorley Theatre

August 1-2: Shirley Valentine – This one-woman play, a CADOS production, will be performed in the Studio, bringing an intimacy to Willy Russell’s acclaimed play. Sold out

August 30: The Totally Improvised Musical — An evening of unscripted and unmissable songs and laughter. Tickets £8

Lancaster Grand

August 1: Swift & Styles: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Tribute Show – Talented tribute artists will embody Taylor and Harry on stage, bringing these larger-than-life pop stars to life with spot-on vocals, looks, and charm. Tickets £13

August 3: The Performance School -Take Four: What's on the Menu? — Students of The Performance School in Lancaster bring you a high-energy children’s theatre extravaganza where food meets fun on centre stage. Tickets £15

August 31: Tony Christie: Farewell Tour — Tickets £32

Noteable East Lancashire events

The 2025 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival will be headlined by Beaux Gris Gris and The Apocalypse; When Rivers Meet; and Gerry McAvoys Band of Friends | submit

August 14: The Wizard and The Mechanic at The Whitaker – Aid these two unlikely friends with their decision-making, take an active role in the shape of things to come and help to create a unique show just for the audience there on the day. Tickets £8

August 22-24: The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival – Now in its 34th year, the festival will welcome 52 artists across three main venues, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre, showcasing a diverse and dynamic blend of rhythm and blues, roots, Americana and soul, including headliners Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, When Rivers Meet and Gerry McAvoy's Band of Friends. Tickets from £30

August 22-24: Cliviger Sounds 25 – Three day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry including Aziz Ibrhami (Simply Red/Stone Roses) and Clint Boon (Inspiral Carpets) Tickets £22 per day or £50 for the weekend

