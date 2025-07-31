A popular ITV cooking programme has revealed the cast of famous faces taking part in its upcoming series and it features two Lancashire stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV’s Cooking With The Stars, co-funded by M&S Food, is back next month for a fifth series.

Hosting again will be TV presenters Emma Willis and Tom Allen but the cast of contestants includes two with Lancashire links...

Cooking With The Stars is back with hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen. | ITV

What can we expect from Cooking With The Stars?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across a series of exciting cooking battles, the show will see eight celebrities go head to head in the kitchen as they attempt to go from passionate amateur cooks to restaurant level chefs.

Each celebrity will be paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor and teach them to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the other professionals.

At the end of each episode, the bottom two will have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor.

The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs, but, unaware of whose food they are tasting, the professionals could go from being their protege’s greatest supporter to unwittingly voting them out of the competition.

Which Lancashire stars feature?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L: Jordan North. R: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu | ITV

Radio DJ Jordan North from Burnley, who also lived in Preston for many years, is one of the stars battling it on the kitchen.

Explaining why he decided to take part in the programme, the current Capital Radio presenter said: “I haven’t done any reality TV since I’m A Celebrity… but I’ve watched this before and it’s a great show. I’m in a bit of a rut with my cooking, and I’m at that stage of my life where it’s less nightclubs and more people coming round for dinner. I’m making the same dishes every time and I want to be able to step it up a level in the kitchen and make some nice, new, quick and easy but fancy dishes for my friends and family.”

Joining him is then fellow former Preston resident Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who is best known for her appearances on Love Island, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

The reality star, who is an alumna of Universty of Central Lancashire and former waitress at Ships and Giggles said: “For me, it was about challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone. I'm no stranger to being on TV at this point in my career but the concept of Cooking With The Stars is so different to anything I've done before, which excited me about it. I wanted to test myself to see if I can cook under pressure and also enjoy myself at the same time. I’m in it to win, but I also want to have fun. As a person I'm very competitive, fiery, and a bit quirky, which I think will all help me in this competition. I also thought it would be a great chance to learn something new. I mean, it's not everyday you get the chance to learn how to cook from incredibly talented chefs!”

Who will our Lancashire stars be competing against?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other celebrities hoping to cook up a storm this series will be Eastenders star Natalie Cassidy, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, author and interiors expert Kelly Hoppen, media personality Jack Osbourne, reality TV star Jessica Wright and former footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

When will Cooking With The Stars start again?

The fifth series of Cooking With The Stars premieres on Sunday, August 3 at 8pm on ITV1.

It will also be available on ITVX, STV and STV Player.