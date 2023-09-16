What the people of Blackpool think makes someone a real Sandgrown'un

The people of Blackpool have revealed what they think makes someone a real Sandgrown'un.

A Sandgrown’un essentially means someone who is born by the seaside and it is largely used by the people of Blackpool to describe themselves.

The Gazette prompted its readers to finish the sentence “You're not a real Sandgrown'un unless you've...” and nearly 300 people offered suggestions!

Whilst many say the true answer is simply if you and your parents are born in the town, others had some more niche suggestions too.

A Sandgrown’un is how the people of Blackpool describe themselves

We have collected some of the most liked comments below so take a look:

You're not a real Sandgrown'un unless you've…

Craig Elliott: “Watched blackpool fc”

Antony Thorn: “Enjoyed a Notorrianis”

Peter Kelly: “Been a taxi driver or worked in hospitality here”

Lisa Johnson: “Gone crabbing in the boating pool”

Lisa Tinker: “Grafted on the prom"

Keith Butcher: “Lived in the funhouse....."

Michelle Wilson: “been up the escalators in the mecca central drive for the night life”

L.J. Gonzo: “Told someone they aren't.....”

Joanne Smith: “Learned to swim at Derby Baths !!!”

Linda Gibson: “worked in the hotels/boarding houses as a school kid”

Stewart Humphreys: “Swam and climbed onto Pennystone Rock.”

Graham Shaw-Shoggy: “Had the fun of UCP” [United Cattle Products, these popular outlets were a cross between shops and restaurants and were well known for serving tripe.]

Ellie Elgee: “Bought The Green from Outside Lewis’” [a sports newspaper published by the Blackpool Gazette when it was the West Lancashire Evening Gazette]