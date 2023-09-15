News you can trust since 1873
Lucy Fallon: internet trolls make fake TikTok account of the Blackpool star

Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon has been targetted by internet trolls pretending to be her.
By Aimee
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Posting on her Instagram account on Thursday morning (September 14), the former Coronation Street star, 27, shared a screenshot of a fake TikTok account that had been set up in her name.

The TiKTok account, called @lucyfjames, used a display picture of Lucy and featured a variety of videos that she had published previously on her real TikTok account called @lfallz, including many of her newborn baby.

The fake account, who had just 10.4K TikTok followers compared to real Lucy’s 128.4K – included a biography which read:

Lucy Fallon (pictured in 2022 by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) has had a fake TikTok account made in her name.Lucy Fallon (pictured in 2022 by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) has had a fake TikTok account made in her name.
Lucy Fallon (pictured in 2022 by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) has had a fake TikTok account made in her name.

“Lucy F James

"Mommy to Sonny Jude

"Lover all things musical”

Taking to Instagram at around 9am, the real Lucy wrote: “Guys this IMPOSTER is not me and it’s messaging ppl weird things can we just not pls absolute freak of the week x”

Left: Lucy shares the fake TikTok account to her Instagram story. Right: Lucy’s real TikTok accountLeft: Lucy shares the fake TikTok account to her Instagram story. Right: Lucy’s real TikTok account
Left: Lucy shares the fake TikTok account to her Instagram story. Right: Lucy’s real TikTok account

By Thursday night time, the account had been taken down following Lucy’s plea.

The former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil, who played Weatherfield’s Bethany Platt between 2015 – 2020, has made headlines recently as she is reported to be returning to the ITV soap this winter.

These rumours were fueled further last month as Lucy was spotted reuniting with her former Corrie colleagues at actress Tina O’Brien’s 40th birthday party.

Outside of work, Lucy has been dating Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson, 25, since 2020 and in January this year she gave birth to their first child, a son called Sonny.

