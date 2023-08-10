Blackpool's Lucy Fallon to return to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt following break

Blackpool born actress Lucy Fallon is reportedly returning to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt following a break.

The 27-year-old actress, who grew up in Cleveleys, is set to return to the popular soap after a three year haitus.

Lucy played the character Bethany Platt from 2015 until 2020 when she ended her romance with on-screen lover Daniel Osbourne and left Weatherfield for a magazine internship in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun reports that the award-winning actress will start filming in the coming months and her first scenes will air “after Christmas”.

Lucy Fallon attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

For her role as Bethany, Lucy was hailed for her performances over a grooming storyline, winning Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

A TV source told the Sun: “She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

"Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return.”

Lucy, a former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil, gave birth to a son, Sonny, on 30 January 2023 with Preston North End footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 25.

Since Corrie, she has also appeared in the Audible drama Sour Hall alongside Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie, and a four part mini series called Tom Jones, alongside Eurovision presenter and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, Shirley Henderson of Harry Potter, Bridget Jones and Happy Valley fame and New Tricks star Alun Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, Lucy had said of a possible return: “Never say never.

"I didn’t leave for a particular reason or because I didn’t like it.