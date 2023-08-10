News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested

Blackpool's Lucy Fallon to return to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt following break

Blackpool born actress Lucy Fallon is reportedly returning to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt following a break.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST

The 27-year-old actress, who grew up in Cleveleys, is set to return to the popular soap after a three year haitus.

Lucy played the character Bethany Platt from 2015 until 2020 when she ended her romance with on-screen lover Daniel Osbourne and left Weatherfield for a magazine internship in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sun reports that the award-winning actress will start filming in the coming months and her first scenes will air “after Christmas”.

Lucy Fallon attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)Lucy Fallon attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
Lucy Fallon attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

For her role as Bethany, Lucy was hailed for her performances over a grooming storyline, winning Best Actress and Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

A TV source told the Sun: “She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

"Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed.

Hide Ad

“She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby.

Hide Ad

“Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return.”

Read More
Emmerdale and Corrie actress Hayley Tamaddon calls for people to reduce their pl...

Lucy, a former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil, gave birth to a son, Sonny, on 30 January 2023 with Preston North End footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 25.

Since Corrie, she has also appeared in the Audible drama Sour Hall alongside Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie, and a four part mini series called Tom Jones, alongside Eurovision presenter and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, Shirley Henderson of Harry Potter, Bridget Jones and Happy Valley fame and New Tricks star Alun Armstrong.

Hide Ad

In 2021, Lucy had said of a possible return: “Never say never.

"I didn’t leave for a particular reason or because I didn’t like it.

“I left because I wanted to go down different avenues.”

Related topics:BlackpoolCleveleys