Blackpool Council is looking for international investors for the seaside town.

Blackpool Council has taken to social media to share how they will be “[s]elling Blackpool internationally”.

Next year, the council will be be promoting Blackpool to international investors and developers again at the world's largest property conference.

For the second year, Blackpool Council will join media publication Place North’s delegation of northern town and companies at MIPIM in France.

Blackpool Council attending the MIPIM conference this year. | bpoolcouncil on Instagram

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said: “Our £2bn growth and prosperity programme is all about growing our local economy, creating jobs for local people and improving where we live.

"To continue the regeneration that is happening now, we need to promote the best of our home town not just here in the UK but to international investors."

More than 20,000 international investors and developers attend the MIPIM conference every year.

The 2026 event will take place between March 9-13 at the Palais des Festivals conference centre in Cannes, France.

This year, Blackpool Council attended the property conference especially to seek a new investor to redevelop the Blackpool Central site, following the collapse of the previous scheme.

Taking place in March 2025, the Blackpool delegation promoted the town internationally to investors, as well as marketing Blackpool Central, and proposals for a carbon friendly data centre campus at Silicon Sands on Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

To find out more about regeneration in Blackpool, visit: https://tinyurl.com/betterblackpool